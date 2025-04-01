U-turn at Barça, Fermín López, Targeted: 'He's a J...'

Talking about Fermín López is to speak of extraordinary talent with qualities that make him truly exceptional. Fermín is one of the gems of La Masia, and with his determination and great technical ability, he has secured a spot in FC Barcelona's squad. Although this season he is having difficulties entering Flick's rotation, which has caused some debate about his future.

Fermín López has played 31 matches this season, having scored 5 goals and provided 7 assists. However, he has only played 1,246 minutes of effective play due to the great competition in his position. It is clear that he is not indisputable and rumors about a possible departure have started to gain momentum.

| @FCBarcelona_es, E-Noticies

There have been rumors about interest from Atlético or several Premier League teams, but the reality is that his situation is different from others like Ansu Fati. Hansi Flick has always spoken very well of the Andalusian player and uses him with some regularity. In fact, after the match with Girona last Sunday, Flick spoke publicly about Fermín López in the post-match press conference.

The Future of Fermín López Becomes Clear

Fermín López has a contract in force until June 2029. This summer, after becoming an Olympic champion with the national team in Paris, Barça extended his contract by 2 more years. Although several teams have shown interest in Fermín, neither the player nor Barça have wanted to listen to offers.

Fermín is a footballer who revolutionizes matches with his speed and ability to reach the area without forgetting his scoring ability. Let's remember that he was able to score 6 goals in 6 matches in the last Olympics. He scores and assists, and last Sunday against Girona he once again proved himself with a beautiful assist to Lewandowski, prompting Flick's praise.

| E-Noticies

Hansi Flick and His Praise for Fermín López

In the post-match press conference, Flick had words of recognition for Fermín López. "When we saw his reaction to Lewandowski's goal, it was very clear how he is, how he celebrated the goal after giving the pass, his attitude speaks for itself. He is a natural fighter, he is a great guy and sometimes, when he doesn't train too well, he gets sad, but we always want him with a smile, aware of what he does, giving everything for the team."

With these words, Hansi Flick has highlighted how important Fermín is for the team and his key role in the game plan. In this case, it matters little whether he is a starter or not, Flick knows he can rely on the Andalusian attacking midfielder when needed on the field. Fermín López has a prominent place in this Barça that doesn't intend to let him go under any circumstances.