Official, He's the New Toni Kroos: Offers Himself for Free to Real Madrid and Florentino Responds

Real Madrid continues to feel the absence of Toni Kroos, as the German completed his best season last year. His ability to manage the pace of matches and his influence in the midfield were crucial for Real Madrid to win the Champions League. In the final against Liverpool, Toni Kroos provided a memorable assist to Dani Carvajal, crowning a brilliant season.

| Europa Press

Since his departure, Carlo Ancelotti has tried to find a solution to replace Toni Kroos in the midfield, but it has been a difficult task. No one at Real Madrid has managed to control matches in the same way the German did. Only Dani Ceballos has attempted to take on that responsibility, showing flashes of quality and taking the reins in some matches.

Golden Opportunity to Sign the New Toni Kroos

The lack of a creative and controlling midfielder remains a concern for the team. Amidst this shortage of creative resources in the midfield, Florentino Pérez received great news in recent days. Joshua Kimmich, the captain of Bayern Munich, has confirmed that he will not renew his contract and will leave for free this summer.

The news has caught the attention of several European clubs, including Real Madrid, which has considered signing him. Kimmich, known for his versatility and ability to dominate the midfield, offered himself to Florentino Pérez to join Real Madrid at no cost. However, despite the tempting possibility of signing Kimmich without a transfer fee, Florentino has decided to reject the offer.

The main reason for the refusal is Joshua Kimmich's age, as he is already 30 years old. Despite being an elite player, Real Madrid prefers to focus on younger options with greater long-term potential.

Interest in Martín Zubimendi

Instead of Kimmich, Real Madrid has focused on other targets to strengthen the midfield. One of the main candidates is Martín Zubimendi, the midfielder from Real Sociedad. Zubimendi has impressed in LaLiga and has established himself as one of Spain's most promising midfielders.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Real Madrid sees him as the most suitable option for their needs, with a younger profile and great growth potential. With the signing of Zubimendi, Real Madrid could take an important step to strengthen their midfield and thus find the successor to Toni Kroos.

Despite the opportunity that Kimmich represented, the white club seems to prefer betting on a long-term future with Zubimendi as a key piece of Real Madrid.