Neither Gavi nor Fermín, New Gem, Top Partner for Pedri and De Jong: 'Flick Is in Love'

The midfield of FC Barcelona has become one of the most complete areas of the team. With midfielders like Pedri and De Jong established as undisputed starters, the competition is fierce. Additionally, the presence of this year's star signing, Dani Olmo, leaves very few opportunities for the theoretical substitutes.

Without a doubt, Hansi Flick has a great variety of alternatives in the middle, making it so that talents like Gavi and Fermín don't get the minutes they deserve. Both players haven't managed to maintain a fixed spot in the starting eleven despite their enormous qualities. A scenario that could lead to changes for the next season.

The Future of Gavi and Fermín Depends on Flick's Decision

Given this great competition, the future of Gavi and Fermín at Barça is not guaranteed. Despite their enormous potential, they aren't being regular starters, and this could lead them to make an unexpected decision. It's possible that, if the situation doesn't change, they might decide to seek more minutes on another team, especially if Flick carries out his future plans.

It seems that despite having many possibilities at his disposal, Flick wants to count on another midfielder with whom he has fallen madly in love. This is a young talent who has caught the attention of Barça's management and the German coach. Everyone agrees that he will be a true star, so Hansi Flick wants to start giving him minutes as soon as possible.

Toni Fernández, the New Gem of La Masia

Toni Fernández, at just 16 years old, is the great promise of La Masia. The talented attacking midfielder has impressed with his maturity and quality, prompting Flick to call for his presence in the locker room for the next season. However, his incorporation into the first team will leave even fewer options for Gavi and Fermín.

Let's remember that Toni Fernández was already drafted for the tour in the United States and has also had minutes in the Copa del Rey. Despite his young age, Flick trusts his abilities blindly. The young talent from La Masia is proving to be ready to compete at the highest level: he already has 4 goals and 2 assists in 12 matches with the Barça B team.

Those around the club assure that "Flick is in love with Toni." Whenever he has the opportunity, the coach highlights Toni Fernández's qualities and has been seen very alert to his development in training. The German coach's confidence is evident, as he knows that Toni has a bright future ahead at Barça.

The Renewal and Future of Toni Fernández

Toni Fernández has had no doubts about his future at Barça and recently signed his renewal until 2027. He knows that next year he will have opportunities in the first team and could join Pedri and De Jong in more than one match in the midfield.

With the support of Hansi Flick and the confidence of the management, Toni Fernández has the doors open to become one of the stars of world soccer. His projection is enormous, and his future at FC Barcelona seems assured.