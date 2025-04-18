Official, Íñigo Martínez and Christensen Greet Their Conqueror: 'He's Flick's Favorite'

Íñigo Martínez has established himself as one of the leaders of FC Barcelona's defense. The Basque center-back, since his arrival at the club, has proven his solidity and his ability to lead both on and off the field.

His performance has been remarkable during the season and his absence in the starting eleven against Borussia Dortmund reaffirmed him as a key piece in Hansi Flick's scheme.

His experience and leadership are essential for Barça, which currently depends on his ability to organize the defense in critical moments.

Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen, another important center-back for Barça, is experiencing a situation completely opposite to that of the Basque.

His injuries have been a constant obstacle and the lack of trust from Hansi Flick has relegated him to a secondary role in the team. Despite having arrived with great expectations, Andreas Christensen hasn't managed to secure a permanent spot in the starting eleven.

His performance has been inconsistent and, as a result, he has been left out of the main rotations of the German coach.

The Future of Íñigo Martínez and Andreas Christensen

Despite their differences in performance, both Íñigo Martínez and Andreas Christensen see their futures at Barça threatened.

The Dane's future seems clearer, with his departure from the club being almost a certainty. Christensen could be one of the players sold in the next market, as his current level doesn't justify the salary he receives or the space he occupies in the squad.

As for Íñigo Martínez, although he remains a starter, his position is also in danger. Flick has requested a high-level signing to strengthen the defense and with the arrival of a new center-back, Íñigo Martínez could lose his spot in the starting eleven.

Despite being a leader in the locker room and on the field, his status as a starter isn't guaranteed for the next season.

The Signing of Jonathan Tah: The Future of Barça's Defense

The solution to these problems in Barça's defense could lie in the arrival of Jonathan Tah, center-back from Bayer Leverkusen. Tah is one of Hansi Flick's favorite options to strengthen the defense and his signing will be finalized next summer market.

The German center-back and Flick coincided in the German National Team, and now they will do so at Barça, where he is expected to be one of the key pieces in the defense.

According to "Sport," Barça has already confirmed to Flick's entourage that the operation will be carried out, which means that Christensen's days are numbered.

Additionally, Íñigo Martínez, although he will remain at the club, will have to fight for his position with the arrival of Tah. The competition will be fierce and the future of both defenders will depend on their ability to adapt to the new challenges presented by the new signing.