Eric García Responds to Real Sociedad, He Has Already Told Ronald Araújo: 'I'm Going to...'

Eric García is proving to be an important piece for FC Barcelona, despite not being an undisputed starter. His versatility on the field, playing both as a center-back and as a pivot, has been highly valued by Hansi Flick.

Every time he has the opportunity to play, whether in defense or midfield, he performs at a high level. This reliability has allowed him to gain ground in the team's rotation, even moving ahead of Ronald Araújo on some occasions.

| E-Noticies

His ability to adapt to different positions and his consistent performance have made him a key piece for Barça.

Interest from Other Teams and Winter Offers

Despite being in a good situation at Barça, Eric García's future was in doubt just a few months ago. In the past winter transfer market, he was very close to leaving the club.

Girona made an offer of 10 million euros for him, and negotiations were about to be finalized. Additionally, Como, led by Cesc Fàbregas, also showed interest in signing him.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

However, Eric García decided to stay at Barça, where he continues to be valued for his adaptability and performance whenever given the opportunity.

Real Sociedad and Eric García's Response

Looking ahead to the summer transfer market, Eric García is aware that Real Sociedad will bid for his services. Imanol Alguacil's club has shown interest in the center-back, who could be an important piece to strengthen their defense.

| @FCBarcelona_es, E-Noticies

However, Eric García has already replied to Real Sociedad's proposal clearly: "I'm going to renew with Barça." The defender from Martorell has made it clear that his future remains at FC Barcelona, where he feels valued and confident in his role within the team.

The Renewal and the Message to Ronald Araújo

Barça's management is delighted with Eric García's performance and plans his renewal. The club trusts his versatility and his ability to offer solutions both in defense and midfield.

This sends a clear message to Ronald Araújo, whose situation at the club is becoming increasingly uncertain. With Eric García's future secured, Araújo could be one of the players to leave the club this summer, as Barça seeks to make adjustments to their squad.

Thus, Eric García seems to have his future tied to Barça, thanks to his great performance coming off the bench in recent matches. In this sense, his renewal is only a matter of time, and his performance remains crucial for the team's success.