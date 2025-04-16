Gerard Martín's Signing Confirmed, Barça Makes It Official: 'Final Goodbye'

Gerard Martín, left-back of Barça's first team, has become one of the figures of the moment, as he has become a starter due to Alejandro Balde's injury. Gerard Martín is experiencing his first season as a professional, but the truth is that the player from Esplugues de Llobregat has adapted quite well and, therefore, has already received offers. Barça is already aware of them and, consequently, knows that Gerard Martín's future will undergo a significant change in the coming weeks:his signing would be finalized and would be official soon.

Gerard Martín has gained physical fitness and, if that weren't enough, he has also been able to adapt to the demands of the First Division, which are very different from those of the Third Division. Gerard Martín, trained in the ranks of Cornellà, made the leap to the Barça B team a couple of summers ago and, with Flick's arrival, he has earned the right to stay at the top. Additionally, it is worth remembering that Gerard Martín renewed his contract with Barça until June 30, 2028, so Barça counts on him for the future.

However, the exponential growth of Gerard Martín has led to the Catalan left-back receiving offers. Joan Laporta knows that La Masia must continue to be the essential pillar of Flick's new Barça and, therefore, he is willing to keep all its greatest promises under control. However, this won't be possible with Gerard Martín, as the Catalan left-back, who joined Barça a few seasons ago, has signed a contract and Barça won't be able to prevent it.

Gerard Martín Gains Weight Inside and Outside Barça, Signing Finalized: "Joan Laporta Already Knows..."

Barça didn't complete a good transfer market, but not everything is bad news, as the youth academy continues to bear new fruits and the latest arrival has been Gerard Martín. With Martín, Barça has the future secured and so does President Joan Laporta. A Joan Laporta, however, who won't be able to prevent Gerard Martín from signing a new professional contract outside of Barça.

Indeed, as has emerged in recent hours, the young Spanish youth player trained at Cornellà is very close to entering another new and great soccer dimension. Joan Laporta doesn't hide his concern, as he dreams of being able to retain and, above all, stabilize a Gerard Martín who is evolving and growing a lot under Hansi Flick's tutelage. No, it's not a joke: Gerard Martín was playing in the Primera Federación just a year ago.

Gerard Martín's Signing Confirmed, Barça Makes It Official: "Final Goodbye"

Gerard Martín has adapted quite quickly, but the leap from the Third Division to the First with Barça has been noticeable in every way. Martín has also gained notoriety within the soccer world, which is why he has received offers and Barça must be alert, as it can't be otherwise. One of these offers, according to 'e-Notícies', is linked to the world of sports agencies.

Apparently, Gerard Martín, currently linked to 'JV Sports', has received an offer from 'Gol International', the representation agency of Pini Zahavi, close friend of Joan Laporta, Barça's president. Gerard Martín renewed with Barça until 2028, but Zahavi could take control of the player to improve his conditions in the coming seasons. Martín's entourage rules out a move, but confirms Zahavi's approach, who still trusts in the possibility of signing the now starting left-back of Barça.