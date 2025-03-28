Official, Dani Olmo Suffers Abductor Injury and Barça Signs His Replacement: 'It's Urgent'

Dani Olmo, Spanish midfielder for Barça, has been injured again and, barring any last-minute surprises, will be out for the next two weeks of official competition. Dani Olmo started against Osasuna and even scored a penalty goal, but had to be substituted just before halftime due to discomfort in the adductor of his leg. After the match that Barça won against the Navarrese team, Barça's doctors examined Dani Olmo's injury and the bad forecasts have been confirmed: he is injured.

Awaiting more conclusive tests, Barça assures that Dani Olmo will miss the next 14 days of competition, so the club will seek to sign a replacement. With the transfer market closed, it will be difficult, but Barça already has the perfect solution to replace Dani Olmo: the signing is closed, and this Friday he will debut in training. Barça knows that the decisive stretch of the season is approaching and wants to have a footballer of Dani Olmo's offensive level, but he is "cursed" by injuries.

Dani Olmo has suffered several injuries during the current season, which is why Barça has decided to turn to the transfer market. Meanwhile, Dani Olmo will recover from his right leg adductor injury for two weeks, so he will not play against Girona or Atlético. Flick has already made it clear: with Dani Olmo's injury, which is not very serious either, Barça will have to sign to ensure the level doesn't drop in this crucial stretch.

Dani Olmo Gets Injured and Barça Decides to Sign Urgently: Another Injury for the Terrassa Midfielder

The schedule is very tight, and the consequences are as disastrous as they are visible: the latest to fall has been Dani Olmo, who was injured this past Thursday. Dani Olmo is a usual suspect, but the truth is that the current schedule, full of club and national team commitments, requires being at 2000% physically. Dani Olmo takes great care of himself, but his build makes him prone to injuries, something that has happened up to 3 times during this same campaign.

Dani Olmo has an active contract and, of course, will continue playing for Barça, but the club is obliged to strengthen the first team after this new injury of the Terrassa native. Dani Olmo, Barça's midfielder, has been injured and will miss, at least, the next 3 official matches of Hansi Flick's team. Barça struggled a lot to register Dani Olmo, and now that they have succeeded, the midfielder has been injured and will miss the club's upcoming official commitments.

Official, Dani Olmo Injures His Adductor and Barça Signs His Replacement: "It's Urgent"

Dani Olmo's injury is not serious, but it does pose a risk, as the overload in the adductor usually doesn't have a stipulated downtime. With all this, Barça knows they will have to turn to the market, as the competitions do not stop and Barça can't lower their guard. Hansi Flick will not be able to count on Dani Olmo, but he does hope to count on a new signing that the Portuguese Deco, Barça's sporting director, is working on.

Dani Olmo's new injury greatly facilitates the work for Deco, who dreams of leading Barça's new sports project under Flick, who is close to renewing. Dani Olmo's injury is not serious, but Deco knows that the Terrassa native is physically fragile and, therefore, wants to sign his replacement. This player has already shown interest in Barça and, according to 'e-Notícies', will extend his contract with Barça very soon.

The big beneficiary of Dani Olmo's injury will be another offensive midfielder, who is taking advantage of Hansi Flick's minutes and will renew his contract with the club. This is none other than Pablo Torre, who will become Barça's "last signing" at the end of this season: the Cantabrian wants to renew, and Barça also wants to renew him. If nothing goes wrong, Torre will extend his contract with Barça until 2030: he is the big beneficiary of Dani Olmo's latest injury, affected by the right adductor.