Breaking News! Barça's Victory Against Osasuna in Danger: 'There's an Ineligible Lineup'

Barça could lose the match against Osasuna despite having solved the LaLiga match with a victory (2-0) at the end of the 90 minutes of play. This is explained by Osasuna, who is considering taking legal action for a possible improper alignment of Barça, which should not have been able to play with the Basque defender Iñigo Martínez. The Club Atlético Osasuna will study in the coming hours the possibility of challenging the match against FC Barcelona, according to 'Cadena COPE' this Thursday.

The Navarrese club, which lost the postponed match corresponding to matchday number 27 against Barça, will request more information about the injury of Iñigo Martínez, as they consider there are irregularities. According to the legal services of Osasuna, Iñigo Martínez could not play after being withdrawn by Spain due to an injury.

| Europa Press

According to 'Cadena COPE', Osasuna believes that Barça may have violated a FIFA rule regarding the time that must elapse after an injury withdrawal with the National Team. This period is five days after the last match of the international window, which took place last Sunday, March 23, 2025, between Spain and the Netherlands.

Breaking News! Barça's Victory Against Osasuna in Jeopardy: "There Is Improper Alignment"

This regulation includes the exception that the Federation has released the player, but this is precisely what Osasuna will study. If they have not done so and Iñigo Martínez was not part of the 'Roja' squad due to injury, the Pamplona team will challenge the match.

According to 'Cadena COPE', the Pamplona team believes that Barça's center-back should not have been able to play. Iñigo Martínez received medical clearance this Thursday and was a starter in the LaLiga EA Sports match between Barça and Osasuna.