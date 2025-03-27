Barça Wins and Flick Tells Him to His Face: 'Thanks for Today, but You're Out'

Hansi Flick's FC Barcelona has achieved an important victory against Osasuna at the Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc by 3 to 0. The match, which was postponed due to the unexpected passing of Carles Miñarro, served as a deserved tribute to their doctor. But it was also very positive for the Catalan club's aspirations to win the league title.

On a sporting level, Flick's team showed their most convincing version: Osasuna barely had any chances to threaten Szczęsny's goal. However, the negative aspect of the night was marked by a new injury. Dani Olmo had to leave the field in the first half after scoring a penalty with evident discomfort and is a serious doubt for the upcoming matches; a very sensitive loss.

| Europa Press

Barça Shine Against Osasuna and Flick Succeeds Again

The first half of Barça-Osasuna served to witness another success from Flick. The German coach, who has established Lamine and Cubarsí in the starting eleven without any fear, has converted Ferran Torres into a scoring '9' capable of replacing Lewandowski. The '7' opened the scoring after an exceptional pass from Alejandro Balde and was really active, even hitting a direct free kick on Sergio Herrera's crossbar.

But beyond Ferran Torres's success, Pedri once again gave a masterclass on how to play soccer. Always accurate, elegant, and firm in all his decisions, he drew applause from Montjuïc on more than one occasion. His mere presence is worth gold and makes every euro of the ticket worthwhile.

At halftime, Barça was already winning 2 to 0, and the second half was a continuation of what was seen in the first half. Flick's team dominated at will, and Lewandowski sealed the victory after a beautiful pass from Fermín. However, beyond what happened on the field, the future of a Barça star seems increasingly distant from Camp Nou.

Ronald Araújo, Thank You and Goodbye

Ronald Araújo has shown commitment to FC Barcelona beyond any doubt with his presence on the bench tonight. The Uruguayan, who just returned to Spain a few hours ago after traveling with his national team, expressly requested to be part of the squad. Flick, after considering it, decided to accept and included the '4' in the squad list.

Ultimately, Ronald Araújo did not play as expected, but his gesture makes it clear that he wants to be important at Barça. That's why he renewed. However, Flick seems to have other plans, and the Uruguayan center-back is not among his favorite options as he has already shown.

| @FCBarcelona, E-Noticies

To begin with, it should be noted that Ronald Araújo is not a starter. Iñigo Martínez and Pau Cubarsí have won the battle, and to make matters worse, Eric García seems to fit even better into what Flick is looking for in a center-back. Moreover, the names of Huijsen and Jonathan Tah keep being mentioned in FC Barcelona's offices.

It is evident that Flick is not closing the door to a new defender, and if the signing of Huijsen or Jonathan Tah occurs, the one to be sacrificed should be Ronald Araújo. His new release clause, of only 65 million euros, seems like an invitation to seek an exit. We'll see what happens this summer, but Araújo's future is not clear despite renewing recently until 2031.