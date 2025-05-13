Official, Carlo Ancelotti makes an unexpected change after El Clásico: 'you'll be a starter'

Real Madrid was outperformed by Barça in last weekend's Clásico, losing 4-3. Carlo Ancelotti's team started the match on the right foot, with Kylian Mbappé putting the whites ahead with an early goal. However, in just a few minutes, Barça turned the score around, going 3-2 up before halftime.

Despite Ancelotti's efforts to change the dynamic in the second half, Real Madrid couldn't make a comeback and ended up defeated. The defeat leaves Madrid without clear chances of winning LaLiga, but there are still three matches left to finish, and the Italian coach wants to go out on a high note.

| Europa Press

The importance of the next match against Mallorca

Despite the tough defeat in the Clásico, Carlo Ancelotti is determined to finish his tenure in the best way possible. This Wednesday, Real Madrid faces Mallorca in a match with not much at stake, but even so, Ancelotti wants to secure the victory.

The Italian coach will take this opportunity to test some alternatives in his line-up, given that several of his key players are absent. One of the forced changes will be in defense, where Real Madrid doesn't have enough available players.

The opportunity for Jacobo Ramón and Jesús Vallejo

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that, in the absence of Tchouaméni due to card accumulation, Jacobo Ramón and Jesús Vallejo will be considered to fill the position in defense.

This is a great opportunity for both, who haven't been regular starters so far this season. For Jacobo Ramón and Jesús Vallejo, this could be the last train to prove their worth in Real Madrid's first team. The competition in Madrid's defense is fierce, so both players know they have a lot at stake in this match.

An uncertain future for Jacobo Ramón and Jesús Vallejo

The match against Mallorca will be crucial for Jacobo Ramón and Jesús Vallejo. Both are playing for the chance to secure a spot in the first team for the next season.

The fact that Carlo Ancelotti allows them to play as starters shows that he doesn't have more options, but it also gives them the chance to earn a place in the backline. The performance of both players will be key to deciding if they have a future at Real Madrid or if they need to look for another club. Everything will depend on their performance in this crucial match against Mallorca.

With this match, Real Madrid hopes to close the season with a focus on the future, with players like Jacobo and Vallejo fighting for their place in the club.