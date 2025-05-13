Everything changes with what Iñigo Martínez has discovered about Flick: 'his favorite is...'

Beyond the victory, which puts Barça in an excellent position to win the league championship, the Clásico against Madrid left a clear conclusion in the culé environment. Hansi Flick has a series of favorites whom he protects above the rest. This is especially noticeable in the distribution of minutes, but also in the opportunities he provides.

Koundé, for example, has become untouchable for the German coach, being the player who has played the most minutes this season. Meanwhile, De Jong is another of his preferences: Flick has given him the starting position ahead of Marc Casadó, even before he got injured. And, above the rest, Pedri and Lamine Yamal are his darlings.

Iñigo Martínez, Flick's favorite

In the center of the defense, Flick has blindly trusted the pair formed by Pau Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez. The Basque, at 33 years old, is experiencing a second youth: his experience and leadership on the field are highly valued intangibles. The '5' is completing the best season of his career at the elite level, but everything could change for next season, as Barça must make important decisions.

Yes, because surprisingly, Flick has shown that he has high hopes for Andreas Christensen. As seen in the Clásico, the German has changed his order of preferences, and the Dane has moved up significantly. After his long injury, Christensen is getting quality minutes, and his continuity is assured, as right now he is ahead of Araújo in the culé rotation.

Flick trusts Andreas Christensen: he stays

Pau Cubarsí's stomach issues against Real Madrid forced Flick to make a move. With an uncertain result and the whites pressing and looking for the equalizer, many expected to see Ronald Araújo enter the field. Nothing could be further from the truth, Flick called on Andreas Christensen, who was responsible for keeping the defense solid in the final minutes.

A few weeks ago, it seemed that Andreas Christensen's future at Barça was sealed. However, everything could change before the transfer market opens, as the Dane is performing very well, catching Flick's attention. In fact, right now, Christensen seems to be ahead of Ronald Araújo, so he has a good chance of staying and being the backup for Iñigo Martínez and Pau Cubarsí.