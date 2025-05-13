It will be official very soon: Ter Stegen is amazed, surprise in Barça's goal for 2026

Ter Stegen is back on the team after overcoming a complicated injury that kept him out for almost the entire season. The German goalkeeper returned as a starter in the league match against Real Valladolid in Zorrilla after months on the sidelines. Now he is working to regain his spot in the starting eleven as soon as possible and permanently, but for now, Hansi Flick keeps Szczesny in goal.

| Europa Press

Although Ter Stegen hinted weeks ago at his desire to play a theoretical Champions final, Flick has made it clear that, at least this season, Szczesny is the starter. The Pole has adapted perfectly to the team and has delivered truly memorable performances. However, although Barça desires his continuity, it is not guaranteed at all.

Szczesny spoke publicly after the Clásico, acknowledging that Barça is betting on his renewal, but also confirming that he still hasn't decided what to do. Let's remember that he was retired from active soccer when he received and accepted Barça's call. Now, his continuity will depend on the decision he makes with his family, which could cause changes in the Barça goal.

Changes at Barça: Ter Stegen is left alone

Szczesny has been one of the strangest signings Barça has made in recent times. However, the Pole has silenced many critics with his good performances and has been a key piece in Barça's success this season. However, Ter Stegen hopes he doesn't renew and leaves.

There have been several comments suggesting that Szczesny might hang up his gloves for good. Just a few weeks ago, the Pole stated that he was at the end of his career and would soon have to make a decision. A scenario that will cause surprises in the Barça goal looking toward 2026.

New partner for Ter Stegen in 2026

Considering that Szczesny might leave, Barça has renewed Aron Yaakobishvili until 2028. And not only that, but a few months ago the club did the same with Diego Kochen, the theoretical substitute for Ter Stegen. With both renewals, Barça shows that it has the goal very well covered for whatever may happen.

With Szczesny's renewal in the spotlight and Ter Stegen's age, it is evident that neither are the goalkeepers of the future. Barça is patiently working to find a calm replacement in goal. Yaakobishvili has been key for the Juvenil to have won the treble, and he could make the leap to the first team next year.