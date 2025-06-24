Official, Brahim Díaz and Arda Güler confirm the rumors: Rodrygo already has a new team

Rodrygo's future has been gaining momentum in recent hours. Number 11 for Real Madrid has been key in recent titles, but he no longer has a guaranteed spot. After the signing of Kylian Mbappé, his departure seems closer than ever.

Last summer, he already had talks with Manchester City. Now, the interest is coming from another top Premier League club.

Arsenal, managed by Mikel Arteta, has gone after him. Everything indicates that they'll pay an amount close to €80 million.

The club world cup has sealed his fate

The biggest clue about his departure came against Pachuca. In the second match of the Club World Cup, Rodrygo didn't play a single minute.

Xabi Alonso decided to leave him out despite having up to six substitutions available. This decision has sparked discussion all over the world, considering the rumors about his possible exit.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Arda Güler started in his place, and Brahim Díaz came off the bench. Even academy player Víctor Muñoz got minutes before the Brazilian.

The image has left Rodrygo shaken, and in the Madrid camp, people are already openly talking about his transfer. This situation could benefit Arsenal, who are eager to go after him.

Arsenal willing to sign him now

According to the latest rumors, Arsenal are willing to close the deal within days.

Mikel Arteta believes Rodrygo fits perfectly into his attacking scheme. He would be Arsenal's big market move this summer.

| Europa Press

Real Madrid wouldn't be opposed to selling him for €80 million. The squad is already very crowded in attack, and Mbappé's arrival has pushed the Brazilian aside.

Rodrygo, who still has a market, prefers to leave before losing prominence at Bernabéu.

A farewell already felt in Valdebebas

Xabi Alonso's gesture in the Club World Cup wasn't a coincidence. Inside the club, people are already talking about an agreed and conflict-free departure.

Rodrygo has more than fulfilled expectations, but the current competition doesn't favor him. The Basque coach prioritizes other profiles.

The player, meanwhile, feels hurt by his situation. Going from being untouchable to not playing a single minute has been a hard blow.

That's why his camp is already negotiating directly with Arsenal. Everything indicates that his departure will become official within days.