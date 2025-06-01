Official: He says goodbye to Madrid without leaving anything in return; Xabi Alonso is responsible

The outgoing transfer operation at Real Madrid is already underway. Players like Jesús Vallejo, Ferland Mendy, or Endrick are on the way out.

The enormous competition in the white locker room means there's no room for everyone. Juventus, for example, wants to take advantage of this situation.

changes with Xabi Alonso's arrival

The arrival of Xabi Alonso on the bench will trigger several moves. In defense, Lucas Vázquez has already had to say goodbye.

In midfield, Luka Modric has also said farewell. Beyond these legends, Madrid must change a lot to compete for all the titles again.

change attitude and game plan

It's not only necessary to change the squad. It's also necessary to change the attitude and the game plan.

Xabi Alonso knows this and is making decisions in that regard. The idea is for the players to have opportunities to progress properly.

xabi Alonso backs Arda Güler

Two of the players most affected by the lack of minutes under Ancelotti are Arda Güler and Endrick.

In the Turkish player's case, there are no doubts: He'll stay at Madrid and will have an important role. But Endrick's situation is different and more complicated.

endrick could go out on loan

Juventus knows Endrick will have a hard time playing at Bernabéu. That's why the Italian club has requested his loan.

Xabi Alonso wouldn't be opposed to this temporary move. He knows Endrick needs quality minutes to keep growing.

the refusal of a permanent transfer

Juventus tried to sign Endrick on a permanent basis. However, Florentino Pérez refused.

Real Madrid would only be willing to let him go on loan, thus keeping control over his future. It's a policy similar to the one applied with Nico Paz.

nico Paz case, a model to follow

Real Madrid loaned Nico Paz to Como and the operation has been a success. The player has grown a lot in Italy and is now ready to return to Bernabéu.

Endrick's loan seeks a similar result, facilitating his development in a competitive environment.

In any case, Real Madrid is facing a major sports project renewal. With Xabi Alonso in charge, the squad planning is changing.

Endrick is one of the key players in this strategy. His loan move to Juventus could be the best option for his future and for the club. The summer will be decisive in defining these operations and Madrid's direction.