Official: Barça Signs the Big Beneficiary of Marc Casadó's Serious Injury, €7M

Marc Casadó, midfielder for Barça trained at La Masia, has injured the ligament in his right knee and will miss, barring any surprises, the rest of the official season. Marc Casadó has become one of the great revelations of the season, but he was injured during the match against Atlético de Madrid and will have to say goodbye to the season. Barça, meanwhile, still affected by the serious injury of Marc Casadó, is already reacting and preparing a TOP signing to replace the culer midfielder, who will not go with Spain.

Marc Casadó, a 21-year-old midfielder for Barça, was one of the great revelations of Hansi Flick's new project, but he will miss the rest of the season. Marc Casadó was a starter in the LaLiga EA Sports match against Atlético de Madrid and, moments before being substituted, he tore the ligament in his right knee. Additionally, as if that weren't enough, Barça has confirmed that Marc Casadó could also have other ligaments affected, but the tests haven't confirmed it with greater precision yet.

| Europa Press

At Barça, they have been very concerned about injuries and physical problems for weeks, and consequently, Joan Laporta has been forced to close an unexpected new signing. As the saying goes, when one door closes, another window opens, and that's exactly what Barça's president, Joan Laporta, has in mind. At Barça, they are aware of what is happening with Marc Casadó, but they also believe it will be important to have guarantees in the final stretch, and for that reason, they are going to sign.

Marc Casadó Breaks Down and Barça Signs Immediately: "Hansi Flick Needs Another Midfielder, It's Very Urgent"

Marc Casadó is already a part of the club's present, but at Can Barça, there was a feeling that he wasn't physically ready yet, as he is debuting in the elite this year. Hansi Flick has been very surprised by Marc Casadó's performance, which is why the Catalan midfielder was important in many Champions League and LaLiga matches. Now, Marc Casadó's serious injury forces Barça to make a move to close the signing of the new starting defensive pivot for the German Hansi Flick's team.

Like Marc Casadó, Marc Bernal is also still working in the infirmary and is not expected to return before the end of the current official season. Barça counts on both prospects trained at La Masia, but acknowledges that the situation after Casadó's injury is critical and therefore they need to sign immediately. Hansi Flick has also revealed this, as he only has Frenkie de Jong in a very important position for FC Barcelona's schemes.

Official, Barça Signs the Big Beneficiary of Marc Casadó's Serious Injury, €7M

Barça had been studying the transfer market for months to sign a defensive midfielder at the level of Sergio Busquets, but Marc Bernal and Casadó definitively ended the debate. Now, with the serious injuries of Marc Bernal and Marc Casadó, Barça has had to restructure its objectives, and the reality is that they will have to sign right now. Barça trusts in the youth academy, but knows that it will be necessary to go to the transfer market to explore possible arrivals, especially with a view to the next summer transfer market.

Barça will wait for Marc Casadó, as they are clear that he is the future of the culer club in that position, but they need to strengthen because the pivot will miss the entire season. With all this, Joan Laporta has already done his homework: he has closed the signing of Barça's new midfielder, who will benefit, as painful as it is, from Casadó's injury.

He was already mentioned in the summer and now he will be mentioned again with great force after Marc Casadó's serious injury that could keep him out for up to 3 months. Marc Casadó had been drafted with Spain, but, logically, he will not attend Luis de la Fuente's draft. After Marc Casadó's injury, Barça has reactivated contacts with Adrien Rabiot, a midfielder for Olympique de Marseille whose contract ends in 2026: he would join Barça for €7M.