It's Official, Barça-Osasuna Already Has a Date: Raphinha and Ronald Araújo Will Miss It

The RFEF (Real Federación Española de Fútbol) has already found a new date for the LaLiga EA Sports match between Barça and Osasuna, which was suspended a couple of weeks ago. The Barça-Osasuna, scheduled for March 8, was suspended due to the unexpected death of Dr. Carles Miñarro hours before the match and now has a new date, which is causing controversy. The RFEF's Single Judge of Professional Competitions, José Alberto Peláez, has decreed that the Barça-Osasuna will be played next Thursday, March 27, 2025 at the Lluís Companys.

Barça is very upset with this resolution by the RFEF, as it should be noted that, on that date, players like Raphinha and Ronald Araújo, full internationals, would not be able to play. The announcement has been made through a resolution that doesn't stipulate any time for the league match, as that matter is the responsibility of LaLiga EA Sports of Tebas. The new date doesn't convince either Barça or Osasuna: both clubs were looking to play the match at the end of the competition, so they will file a new appeal.

| Europa Press

Barça, upset with this resolution, will file an appeal in the next 48 hours, and the reason is more than evident. Barça would not be able to count on internationals like Raphinha or Ronald Araújo, who play qualifiers on the American continent on Tuesday, the 25th (Argentina-Brazil and Bolivia-Uruguay). Barça understands that this new date would seriously harm the club, as they would not be able to have two players who have been drafted by their national teams to play South American qualifiers.

It's Official, Barça-Osasuna Has a Date: Raphinha and Ronald Araújo Will Miss It

Osasuna, meanwhile, could suffer a new schedule change with this date, as they had their match scheduled that week against Athletic Club at San Mamés. In the resolution, the date proposals from each club are released. Barça requested April 27, if the team doesn't qualify for the Copa final, or the 29th or 30th, if they fall in both the Copa and Champions.

According to 'e-Notícies', the legal services of Barça are already working to try to file an effective appeal: they have 48 hours. If no change is achieved, the club presided over by Joan Laporta would play 3 matches in 6 days after the international break this March 2025.