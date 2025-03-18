Confirmed, from Valencia to Barça, It's on Joan Laporta's Agenda: 'A Top Signing'

​Joan Laporta faces the complex challenge of returning FC Barcelona to the elite of European soccer with limited financial resources. During his tenure, he has made controversial decisions, such as the sale of Barça Studios and the activation of the so-called "economic levers," which have provided Barça with necessary leeway. Additionally, the painful departure of Lionel Messi was a drastic measure to alleviate the wage bill and stabilize the club's finances.​

Thanks to these strategies, Joan Laporta has managed to return FC Barcelona to the 1:1 rule of Financial Fair Play. This means that the Catalan club can spend on signings the same amount it earns, which opens new opportunities in the transfer market. With this flexibility, Joan Laporta has set his sights on Valencia to evaluate possible additions to strengthen the culé squad.

Joan Laporta Calls Again on Javi Guerra, Valencia's Gem

One of the names that has resurfaced on Joan Laporta's list is Javi Guerra, a star of Valencia. Born in Gilet on May 13, 2003, the "8" is a complete midfielder, capable of playing in various positions thanks to his physical and technical skills. After training in Villarreal's youth academy, he joined Valencia's academy in 2019 and debuted with the first team in January 2022.

During the 2024-2025 season, under the direction of Carlos Corberán, Javi Guerra has regained his best form. He has played 29 matches, scoring one goal and providing three assists, establishing himself as a key piece in Valencia's scheme. Most importantly, he has caught Joan Laporta's attention again.

Joan Laporta showed interest in Javi Guerra more than a year ago, but circumstances did not allow his incorporation at that time. Now, with the improvement in the Catalan club's finances and the player's outstanding performance, the culé president has reactivated his interest. Additionally, the fact that he could join a squad full of young talents like Lamine, Fermín, Pedri, and Cubarsí makes his signing even more attractive for Barça.​

Javi Guerra has a contract with Valencia until 2027, with a release clause of 20 million euros. Joan Laporta, aware of his price, is considering various formulas to undertake his signing, including the possibility of offering players in exchange or structuring the payment in installments. We will have to wait until summer to know the outcome of this story.