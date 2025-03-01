Top Signing on a Silver Platter for Barça: Deco Finds Out and Makes a Move

Deco has been responsible for deciding which signings and sales could be best to improve the squad. The sporting director has been criticized due to some significant mistakes, but he has also had successes. Barça is going through a great sporting moment and, in part, it is thanks to the decisions of the board.

Deco, along with Joan Laporta and his entire entourage, have been renewing the club's top stars, such as Pedri or Pau Cubarsí. Fans are very excited about all the promises currently in the team. Now, a move by the club of one of the sporting director's favorites has brought the star closer to Barça.

Deco and His Management

Deco went from being a football agent to a sporting director suddenly, something that caught the attention of Barça fans. He has made some significant mistakes, such as the purchase of Vitor Roque. Xavi Hernández repeatedly said he didn't want him, but the board ignored him and paid a fixed 30 million for the Brazilian.

With Hansi Flick's arrival, he hasn't counted on the forward either and ended up loaned to Betis. Barça's coach is very clear about which players he wants and won't allow options to be imposed on him by the board. Fortunately for those in Barcelona, he hasn't met any of the variables, which would have amounted to 31 kilos (31 million euros).

In fact, Hansi Flick made it very clear to Deco that any addition or departure had to be approved by him beforehand. It seems that the German has hit the right note since the club's sports project is going full steam ahead. One of the players liked by all parties at Barça is Alexander Isak, the Newcastle striker.

Alexander Isak Becomes a Real Option

Deco has been trying to bridge the gap with Alexander Isak, one of the Premier League's revelations in recent times. The center forward is valued at about 100-120 million, but his club is already looking for a replacement. According to several media outlets, the Magpies believe Isak could leave this very summer.

Alexander Isak is on the radar of Barça, Liverpool, and Arsenal, among others. If the striker pushes to move to Barça, his entity could end up giving in. Considering he has 21 goals and 5 assists in 30 matches, we can affirm that he would be a great reinforcement.