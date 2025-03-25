Simeone Prepares the Signing of the Century, Goodbye Barça: 'Fits Like a Glove'

Simeone has been the face of Atlético de Madrid for many years, and the club has complete confidence in him. The Argentine has built a very good squad, but he wants more. After many years without changes, the Colchoneros have worked miracles, and Cholo knows that new moves could happen this summer.

In this regard, Barça has become Simeone's No. 1 target. Just a few days ago, a player from the Ciudad Condal made statements that, according to certain sources, bring him closer to Atlético de Madrid. We are talking about a transfer that, if it happens, would be historic.

| E-Noticies, Europa Press

Simeone Focuses His Attention on FC Barcelona

Simeone's team has been eliminated from the Champions League in a match with much controversy due to Julián Álvarez's penalty. Additionally, it doesn't seem like they are going to win LaLiga either, as they are in third place with Barça and Real Madrid ahead. That's why Atlético de Madrid is already thinking about signings that can improve the squad and increase the competitive level.

For months, Ferran Torres has been mentioned as a possible candidate to join the Metropolitano. However, in recent weeks, the name of a Culé who is not having too many opportunities this season under Flick has also started to gain strength. We are talking about Gavi, who could change scenery in the summer if we consider his latest statements.

Gavi Praises Simeone

Gavi has spoken words that are creating a lot of buzz, especially among the Colchonero fans. The '6' did not hide his admiration for Simeone, and several sources place him in Atlético de Madrid's orbit. Although it is unlikely that he will leave Barça, the young player made it clear that he likes the Argentine's way of acting.

| Europa Press

Gavi dedicated some phrases that have been well-received at the Metropolitano but have not convinced the Culés. "Atlético de Madrid has a coach that I like a lot. I like Simeone; I like him for his personality and how he inspires his players."

These statements by Gavi could bring him closer to Atlético if he wants to leave in search of new opportunities. Although he is not getting minutes with Flick, it is very unlikely that the midfielder will move to Simeone's team. Even so, we all know that his play would fit perfectly with Cholo's plans.