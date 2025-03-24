Breaking News! Wojciech Szczesny Calls Barça, Meeting Set and Future Already Confirmed

Wojciech Szczesny, Polish goalkeeper for Barça, 34 years old, has already called the club to confirm and make clear his intentions for the upcoming official season. Barça is very satisfied with the work of Wojciech Szczesny, who came out of retirement to replace Marc-André ter Stegen, which is why they offered him a renewal of his current contract. Wojciech Szczesny's contract was ending in June and he wanted to analyze it with his family, but he has already made a decision and, according to the 'SER', it could become official in the coming days.

Considering that Iñaki Peña's performance has been disappointing and that Barça still sees Diego Kochen as somewhat 'green', the renewal of Wojciech Szczesny was a priority. Barça has a lot of confidence in the Polish player's level in the short term, which is why they have offered him a contract extension for 2 more years. To be more precise, Barça has offered to renew until 2026 with an optional additional year, which would extend until 2027 if both parties desire and consider it appropriate.

Wojciech Szczesny received Barça's proposal, which is slightly better than the current one economically, and decided to study it with his family during this March international break. Once it concluded, Wojciech Szczesny already has his verdict and, therefore, already knows what will happen with his future: Barça confirms that the meeting between the parties is ready.

After the international break, highlighted by the UEFA Nations League, Wojciech Szczesny has called Barça to find a date to meet. The Polish goalkeeper, who retired from the Polish National Team, has had time to rest and to study Barça's offer, which has completely convinced him. The Polish goalkeeper was very excited about his continuity, and according to the 'SER', it will be sealed in the coming weeks.

That said, the Polish goalkeeper for Barça will renew with the club and will become the backup goalkeeper for the German Marc-André ter Stegen, still injured in the right knee. Joshua Barnett, Wojciech Szczesny's representative, and Deco are already negotiating the Polish goalkeeper's continuity, which could extend until 2027.

The idea of both parties is to sign a 1+1 contract, so if a set of requirements are met, Wojciech Szczesny could extend his contract and continue until 2027. With Wojciech Szczesny's renewal, Barça confirms that they do not count on Peña and consequently, the Alicante goalkeeper will have to find a new club during the transfer market.