Official Announcement, Neither Ansu Fati nor Pau Víctor: Hansi Flick Points to His First Discard

Hansi Flick has proven to be a coach capable of giving a second chance to many FC Barcelona players who, at one point, seemed doomed. Raphinha, for example, is showing exceptional performance that few could have imagined a few months ago. De Jong and Iñigo Martínez are also exhibiting their best version, thanks to the support and decisions of the German coach.

Without a doubt, Hansi Flick's work is being very positive, and next weekend was key for winning the Copa del Rey with his decisions. His arrival in the City of Barcelona is being a blessing for FC Barcelona, but there are also certain details to improve. There are situations he hasn't handled in the best way and that don't have a very clear explanation.

| FCB

Hansi Flick's Plans for Departures

Despite the fact that, as a whole, the Barça squad has performed at a high level, there are players with whom Hansi Flick has counted less. Ansu Fati, Pau Víctor, Iñaki Peña, Héctor Fort, Pablo Torre, and Andreas Christensen are some of those in a complicated situation. However, not all are doomed.

Ansu Fati and Pau Víctor, due to their positions on the field, won't be the first to leave, as Barça's offensive line doesn't have many alternatives to the starting trio. Currently, only Ferran Torres can act as a substitute for Raphinha, Lamine, and Lewandowski. Therefore, neither the '18' nor the '19' are priority sales for Hansi Flick.

As for Héctor Fort, the right-back, his departure is also not easy to decide. He is the only natural substitute for Koundé, so the club is not willing to let him go without having an adequate replacement. On the other hand, Andreas Christensen is another who has hardly played minutes this season, but Hansi Flick still wants to try him before making a final decision about his future.

Pablo Torre, Hansi Flick's First Major Discard

Without a doubt, the first major discard of the Hansi Flick era will be Pablo Torre. Despite his 590 minutes played this season, the Cantabrian midfielder hasn't managed to earn a place in the German coach's scheme. He plays in a very competitive position, and his role as Flick's last option makes his future at the club uncertain.

| @FCBarcelona, E-Noticies

Pablo Torre is not satisfied with the amount of minutes he has received, and his departure becomes increasingly likely. He knows he has shown more than enough details when he has played to participate more, but Hansi Flick doesn't count on him. Pedri, Gavi, or Fermín are ahead, so the most sensible thing is to consider a loan.

The Possible Loan of Pablo Torre

Despite the lack of opportunities, FC Barcelona's management would be willing to keep control over Pablo Torre's future. The most likely option would be a loan, and several clubs are interested in signing him.

RCD Mallorca, Girona, and Real Sociedad would be the main interested parties in acquiring Pablo Torre's services. Something that would allow him to continue his development in a team where he could play more regularly.