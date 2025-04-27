Confirmed, Zubimendi Makes a Decision That Impacts Barça and Madrid: 'I'm Going to the...'

Martín Zubimendi has become one of the most desirable midfielders for major European clubs. The season he has had with Real Sociedad has been outstanding.

His ability to dictate the pace of the game and his great physical display have earned him the interest of teams like FC Barcelona or Real Madrid. However, outside of Spain, he would also have some offers like Arsenal, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich.

All of them consider that Martín Zubimendi could be the ideal solution to strengthen their midfield, which has caused fierce competition for his signing.

The offer from several European giants has made him one of the most sought-after players in the market.

For months, there has been speculation about his departure from Real Sociedad, and the latest news suggests that his transfer will be final.

The departure of Imanol Alguacil, coach of Real Sociedad, has been the factor that has ultimately tipped the balance toward an imminent exit for Martín Zubimendi.

Although the midfielder's destination is an open secret, it has not yet been made official, but everything seems to indicate that he will head to London.

Arsenal Takes the Lead: Martín Zubimendi, Almost Signed

According to the prestigious journalist David Ornstein, Zubimendi's situation seems to be getting closer to being solved.

On his Twitter account, Ornstein stated that "Arsenal is acting internally as if the deal between the club and Real Sociedad for Martín Zubimendi is already closed."

This has made it clear that Arsenal is fully committed to securing the signing of the Spanish midfielder, who, it seems, has chosen the London club as his destination.

The news is a blow to Arsenal's two major rivals in the race for Martín Zubimendi, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Although both clubs were very interested in the player throughout the process, Arsenal has managed to get ahead and, it seems, will secure the jewel of Real Sociedad.

Los Blancos, who seemed to have more options, are left empty-handed in the face of the latest moves by the English club.

Martín Zubimendi's Final Decision

Although the transfer is not yet official, Martín Zubimendi has already communicated to his circle that his future will be at Arsenal. "I'm going to Arsenal," the midfielder reportedly said, confirming his intention to join Mikel Arteta's project.

Although the formal agreement is yet to be finalized, Martín Zubimendi is clear that his next step will be in London.

Martín Zubimendi's departure from LaLiga and his arrival at Arsenal marks a significant change for his career.

With the signing of the Spaniard, Arsenal strengthens the midfield significantly and takes another step toward its consolidation as one of the best teams in the world.