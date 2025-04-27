Deco Orders His Sale, There's No Turning Back: Millions Pour into Barça

Deco has an important mission for the upcoming transfer market. As the sporting director of FC Barcelona, he must find a way to balance the club's accounts, which involves making some key sales.

The idea is to free up space in the squad and obtain the necessary resources to sign the players Flick has requested from Deco.

While there are several names on the exit list, some stand out more than others, and the decisions made in the coming months could shape the club's future.

Definite Sales: Ansu Fati, Christensen, and Iñaki Peña

Among the most certain sales, three players stand out who don't have the support of Hansi Flick for the next season.

The first of them is Ansu Fati, whose situation at Barça has been unstable. Despite his potential, Fati has seen his role diminish due to constant injuries and fierce competition in the attack.

FC Barcelona is willing to listen to offers for him, and several European clubs have shown interest.

Another name is Andreas Christensen, whose lack of prominence this season has cast doubt on his future at the club.

Despite his quality, the Dane hasn't managed to secure a permanent spot in the defense, and his departure seems almost inevitable.

Finally, Iñaki Peña could also leave, as he hasn't had many opportunities, and his future at Barça is uncertain.

Loans for Players with a Future at the Club

In addition to sales, there are several players who could be loaned out, but Barça isn't willing to let them go permanently.

Héctor Fort, Pablo Torre, and Pau Víctor are players who, although they don't have many minutes, are still considered part of the project. Therefore, Barça would seek loans that allow them to continue growing without losing their connection to the club.

Special Cases: Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araújo

Regarding the more delicate cases, the future of Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araújo is uncertain. In De Jong's case, Hansi Flick doesn't want him to leave, but everything will depend on his renewal.

If the Dutchman doesn't reach an agreement with the club, his departure could be an option. On the other hand, Ronald Araújo's case is clearer. The Uruguayan center-back isn't a starter currently and doesn't seem likely to be next season.

Teams like Juventus and Liverpool have shown interest in signing him. Additionally, his release clause of 65 million euros, which activates in the first ten days of each market, makes him very accessible to other clubs.

For this reason, Deco has decided that Ronald Araújo will leave Barça this summer, allowing the club to undertake new operations with financial leeway.