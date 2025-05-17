Barça's official announcement, KO for Villarreal: Flick is already thinking about the solution

Ansu Fati is clear that his time at FC Barcelona will end this summer. There is no other possibility. Hansi Flick has made it clear, repeatedly, that he doesn't count on the '10' for the team's future.

In light of this reality, Deco is already working to find him a new destination that will allow him to relaunch his career.

For months, there have been rumors about the possible return of Ansu Fati to Sevilla. He played there as a child and has fond memories.

However, the option of him moving to Portugal has also gained traction. Both Porto and Sporting are eager to acquire his services, and it wouldn't be surprising if one of them manages to secure his signing.

But interest in the Barça forward isn't limited to Europe. Interest in Ansu Fati has also been shown from Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

With these offers on the table, it's clear that, despite his recent low performance, opportunities to leave Barça won't be lacking. The memory of his best version is still alive in many people's minds.

the possible arrival at Celta de Vigo

Amidst this scenario, Celta de Vigo has emerged as an unexpected offeror for Ansu Fati.

The Galician club has Ilaix Moriba, one of the great friends of the Barça forward and also a former Barça player, who is on loan there.

The possibility of reuniting with Ilaix could be a reason for Ansu to accept Celta's offer.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona

If Ilaix Moriba continues at Celta next season, the chances for Ansu Fati to move to Vigo increase considerably.

The idea of joining a friend and playing with confidence could help him recover those lost sensations that once made him shine.

a necessary change for Ansu Fati

It is clear that, for Ansu Fati, a change of scenery will be essential to relaunch his career. The few minutes he has had and the lack of trust from Hansi Flick have left him in a complicated situation at Barça.

Leaving the club, even temporarily, could be the key for the young player to show his best level again.

This summer will be decisive for Ansu Fati's future. The management and the player himself will have to decide what the best destination will be.

Whether in LaLiga, Portugal, or abroad, the important thing is that Barça's '10' can find success again and shine on the playing fields.