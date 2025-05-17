Generational signing, new partner for Huijsen at Bernabéu: Xabi Alonso makes it happen

Real Madrid's season has been marked by great defensive difficulties. Los Blancos have suffered much more than desired in this area of the field.

Injuries and lack of depth have left Real Madrid very vulnerable. Raúl Asencio and Antonio Rüdiger have been the only defenders with continuity and acceptable performance, but the burden has been excessive for both.

The need to strengthen the defense

As expected, Real Madrid will have to strengthen the backline this summer. Xabi Alonso, who will soon take the reins of the team, doesn't want to repeat the mistakes made by Carlo Ancelotti.

| Europa Press

For this reason, he has requested signings to bolster the defense and prevent Real Madrid from suffering again. The first name on the list is Dean Huijsen, a young Spanish center-back currently playing for English club Bournemouth.

Dean Huijsen, the bet for the future

Huijsen, at just 20 years old, is expected to make a mark in Madrid's defense. His quality, strength, and good ball handling make him an ideal player for Xabi Alonso's plans.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Real Madrid has already pressed Florentino Pérez to finalize Huijsen's signing for about 50 million euros. The defender is expected to arrive to be a starter in the heart of Los Blancos' defense next season.

Joan Martínez, the big surprise

But the surprise in Real Madrid's defense for next year is not only Huijsen. Joan Martínez, a center-back just 17 years old, will be part of the first team.

The young player, who is currently recovering from a serious cruciate ligament injury suffered last summer, has a promising future.

| Fabrica Madrid

The club trusts that Martínez can be ready to compete and possibly become a starter alongside Huijsen.

A promising defensive future

Real Madrid is thus preparing a true defensive revolution for the next campaign. The combination of youth and talent from Huijsen and Martínez could be the solution to the defensive problems that have marked the current season.

Xabi Alonso will have in his hands a fresh and ambitious project to reinforce the defensive line, one of the club's priorities.

With these signings and trust in the youth players, Real Madrid will seek to be solid at the back again and regain the lost dominance. The summer will be key to shaping a defense that allows Los Blancos to compete at the highest level.