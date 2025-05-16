Barça is celebrating after closing the season winning the League at Espanyol's field, but Gavi is not enjoying it as he would like. The Andalusian midfielder has closed the season with more doubts than certainties and this feeling will be accentuated with Barça's latest signing.

Barça has just closed the course, but Hansi Flick is already thinking about the summer transfer market, which means several players will have to pack their bags. Flick will never directly kick Gavi out of Barça, but he knows that if the Andalusian midfielder loses prominence, he will want to seek a new destination. In this case, it seems that this could happen, as Barça has closed a new signing requested by Flick that could lead to Gavi's departure: it would happen this summer.

Official, Flick requests it and Barça signs him to kick Gavi out: "The joke is over..."

Gavi, Barça midfielder trained at La Masia, hasn't enjoyed too many quality minutes and, consequently, it is not ruled out that he could leave the club this very summer. Gavi's entourage denies it categorically, but "e-Notícies" has been able to corroborate that his discomfort is real: he wants to play more. Moreover, in these last hours, Barça has made a move for a new signing, something that has worried and upset Gavi.

Gavi and his agent, Iván de la Peña, know it, which is why it is not ruled out that the Andalusian midfielder embarks on a new adventure this coming summer. Gavi knows that Barça is pushing hard to close the signing of the great desired by Hansi Flick: Gavi feels somewhat displaced.

Hansi Flick requests the signing and Barça confirms it: goodbye Gavi

Gavi is going through a difficult time at Barça: despite being one of the brightest promises of Spanish soccer, he hasn't managed to find a place in the starting eleven.

After being almost a year on the sidelines due to a knee injury, Gavi returned to the field last October. However, his role in Hansi Flick's scheme has been much more discreet than expected.

To all this, it must be added that Barça is working to close the signing of a new midfielder, an express request from Hansi Flick. This is none other than Álex Baena, who is almost done with Atlético, but is still waiting for Laporta's call: if Barça calls him, he will be a culer.

Flick is insisting a lot, especially because he considers Baena one of the best players in the League in his position. Gavi would be the big loser if the Villarreal footballer arrives.