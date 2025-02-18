Official, Agreement Between Alexander Isak and Newcastle: Deco Prepares His Arrival at Barça

Deco is actively searching for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski at FC Barcelona. Although the Polish forward will continue for one more season at 'Can Barça', his age is starting to take a toll and the club knows it needs to start planning for the future. Among the names on the list of potential signings for that position, one of the most prominent is Alexander Isak, Newcastle's striker.

| Europa Press

Alexander Isak's Season

Alexander Isak is having an outstanding season in the Premier League. The Swedish forward, with his physical and technical ability, has managed to register 17 goals and provide 5 assists so far. His playing style combines speed, power and an excellent ability to position himself in the area, which has allowed him to shine in one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

Isak is not only a goal scorer but also an intelligent player with great vision, capable of assisting and associating well with his teammates. His versatility allows him to play in various offensive positions, making him an attractive option for any elite team. Deco knows this and wants him playing at Camp Nou.

Alexander Isak's Agreement

According to Toni Juanmartí, a journalist from 'Sport', there is a verbal agreement between Alexander Isak and Newcastle that directly affects Barça. The Swedish forward has the guarantee from the English club to be able to leave in the summer. Deco, aware of the situation, will enter the bidding and has already contacted his entourage.

This preliminary understanding could pave the way for the striker to move to Barcelona. A move that would strengthen Barça's forward line in the long term. However, this potential signing is not without obstacles.

The first is the player's price. Newcastle will not let Alexander Isak go for less than 100 million euros, making his signing a considerable investment. Although Deco and Barça are willing to consider this expense, money remains an important factor to consider in the negotiations.

The Champions League Could Be Decisive

Another setback that could hinder Alexander Isak's departure would be Newcastle's qualification for the 2025/26 Champions League. The Swedish forward is clear that his decision to leave the club will largely depend on his sporting growth.

If the English club manages to qualify for the next edition of the top European competition, Isak might decide to stay. Thus, the future of Alexander Isak and his potential signing for FC Barcelona will also depend on the English team's achievements this season.

Despite the obstacles, Barça's interest in Alexander Isak remains strong. If Newcastle fails to qualify for the Champions League and the club manages to negotiate the price, the Swedish forward could become a key piece for Barça's future. The coming weeks will be crucial to see if the signing becomes effective, although everything points to the fact that the blaugrana club will not let him slip away.