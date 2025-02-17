Better Than Ferran Torres at 19, Hansi Flick Wants Him at Barça: Gavi Gives the OK

Hansi Flick has managed to make the squad step up and each and every player is showing their best football. Since the German's arrival, the culés have regained hope and the desire to go to the stadium to cheer for their team. Barça is playing much better than it has in recent years.

There are several stars who have adapted very well to Hansi Flick's dynamics and a perfect example is Ferran Torres. He has taken on a secondary role in the team, but the reality is that he has been decisive at various moments of the season. Despite this, the coach has his sights set on a young prospect and Gavi would have a key role in the operation.

| Europa Press

The Situation of Ferran Torres and His Replacement

Ferran Torres has had many opportunities since he joined Barça in 2022 for 55 million euros. Last year, the Valencian ended up being the team's second top scorer, tying with Fermín López. Upon Hansi Flick's arrival on the culé bench, the winger's role changed completely, but he has had no problem with it.

Ferran Torres has become a game-changer and is playing as a center forward since Robert Lewandowski is not entirely sharp. Although initially the fans didn't want him to have minutes, Ferran is proving that he can be a quality reinforcement. So far this season (25 games), he has scored 10 goals and provided 3 assists.

It should be noted that he has only played 938 minutes, which would really be about 10 and a half full games. If we analyze it closely, the numbers are very good, but nonetheless, Hansi Flick is keen on bringing in another winger. In this regard, Gavi, formerly of Betis, has given the OK to the signing of LaLiga's revelation: Jesús Rodríguez.

Jesús Rodríguez, in Barça's Orbit

The young player Hansi Flick is following is Jesús Rodríguez, who debuted in December 2024 as a starter in the match between Real Sociedad and Betis. Shortly after, against Alavés, on January 18, he scored his first goal in the first division and began to excite the fans. At just 19 years old and in his first season with the first team, Jesús has already sparked interest in several clubs.

Jesús Rodríguez has scored 3 goals and provided 2 assists; he has become Betis's hope. Coming from Betis's youth academy, the winger could follow in Gavi's footsteps and make the leap to Barça. He only has a market value of 1 million euros and could take minutes away from Ferran Torres if he ends up arriving in Barcelona.