Dani Ceballos's Reaction Puts Madrid on Alert, It's a Scandal: 'What a Player'

Dani Ceballos is experiencing his best season at Madrid. The Andalusian midfielder has established himself as one of the pillars of Carlo Ancelotti's team. In every match, his pass accuracy percentage hovers around 95% (95%), which has allowed him to become the playmaker that Real Madrid's midfield needed.

His ability to distribute the ball, create plays, and connect with the forwards has been crucial for the team's good performance. Besides his quality with the ball, Dani Ceballos's defensive sacrifice is being essential to maintaining balance in Madrid's midfield.

His work in ball recovery and his ability to make quick transitions have allowed the team to balance attack with defense. An essential aspect to maintain the team's competitive level in all competitions.

Dani Ceballos Doesn't Lose Sight of Real Betis

Although Dani Ceballos is at the peak of his career at Madrid, he doesn't forget his roots. The player closely follows the evolution of the club where he was trained: Real Betis. Therefore, he doesn't miss the opportunity to follow the young talents emerging from the verdiblanca academy.

One of the players who has caught his attention is Jesús Rodríguez, one of the promising players standing out in Betis's first team. An admiration that Dani Ceballos didn't hesitate to express on the social network X. Yesterday, after the Betis-Real Sociedad match, he wrote: "Secure the 36 because what a player", referring to the young verdiblanco winger.

Jesús Rodríguez Catches Attention

Dani Ceballos's reference to Jesús Rodríguez highlights the talent of the young footballer, who is being one of Real Betis's revelations this season. At only 19 years old, Rodríguez has demonstrated great dribbling and feinting ability, qualities very necessary at the elite level.

That's why, after Dani Ceballos's warning, Madrid should start monitoring Jesús Rodríguez. With rumors of Vinícius Júnior and Arabia on the table, the young Betis striker could be a very appealing alternative. Florentino knows that Madrid needs national talent, so Jesús's arrival is on the table.

Dani Ceballos Says What Many Think About Jesús Rodríguez

Dani Ceballos continues to show his affection and support for Real Betis, the club where he built his career before making the leap to Madrid. Although his present is at Bernabéu, his heart remains tied to Betis and the development of young talents like Jesús Rodríguez.

Undoubtedly, his words about Jesús Rodríguez will have reached Florentino Pérez's ears. The kid is being the great revelation of LaLiga. We'll see if Madrid doesn't waste time and goes for his signing.