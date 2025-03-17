Official: Luis de la Fuente Replaces Íñigo Martínez with Barça's No. 1 Target

Íñigo Martínez is having the best season of his career and has been showing for months that he has plenty of soccer left, even though last year he left many doubts. The Basque player didn't convince Xavi and only played 30% of the possible minutes, so no one expected such an improvement. However, with Hansi Flick in charge of the team, the approach is completely different and the center-back has adapted perfectly.

Barça is going through a great moment and yesterday's victory against Atlético de Madrid proves it. The first goal, which started the comeback, comes from an individual action by Íñigo Martínez in which he ends up crossing for Robert Lewandowski. Unfortunately, the club announced today that Íñigo Martínez has been injured and Luis de la Fuente has had to make changes to the Spanish National Team's squad.

| Europa Press

Barça Officially Announces Íñigo Martínez's Injury

Íñigo Martínez's level this year has led Luis de la Fuente to call for his presence in the Spanish National Team for the Nations League matches. After several years without being present in his country's representation, his moment had come.

All of Barcelona's fans were very happy for their center-back, who undoubtedly deserved to be part of the 27 drafted. However, Íñigo Martínez will not be able to play the matches against the Netherlands due to an internal parameniscitis in his right knee. Barça has conveyed the message to the RFEF and Luis de la Fuente has had to look for another solution.

Curiously, the defender Luis de la Fuente will trust is Dean Huijsen, the young center-back from Bournemouth. Just a month shy of turning 20, Huijsen has become one of the most promising footballers in the Premier League. Barça has been following his development for several months and is very interested in signing him.

Dean Huijsen, Center-Back of Present and Future

Initially, Dean Huijsen was drafted for the Under-21, but Íñigo Martínez's injury has opened the doors to the Senior Team. A decision that could drastically change his future, as surely the seven drafted from Barça are closely following his performances. Pau Cubarsí and company know perfectly well that Deco has Dean Huijsen on his agenda for next season.

Luis de la Fuente wants the best in the Spanish National Team and considers Dean Huijsen the best option. It is very likely that the Bournemouth player won't be a starter, but we won't know until we see the first starting line-up. What is clear is that Barça is closely following him.