Simeone Takes Advantage of Atleti-Barça to Request a Signing from Hansi Flick: 'We Offer €8M'

After the controversial Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atlético, the Colchoneros want to turn the situation around by winning against FC Barcelona at the Metropolitano. LaLiga is at stake, so the team that wins tonight's match will have many chances to secure the title. Hansi Flick and Simeone, aware of this, have presented their best line-ups.

For Barça, only Frenkie de Jong is out due to intestinal problems. As Flick mentioned in the pre-match, the '21' was going to be a starter, but he will not even be on the bench. Casadó has taken his place, with the rest of the starting eleven on the Metropolitano's field.

On the other hand, Simeone has only made two changes compared to the line-up he presented against Real Madrid. Le Normand has taken Giménez's place in defense, while Lino has replaced Gallagher on the left wing. However, the most notable aspect of the match is related to the negotiations that Joan Laporta and Enrique Cerezo have been holding for weeks.

Barça and Atleti Star in Another Notable Signing

In recent years, we have seen great stars move from the Metropolitano to Camp Nou and vice versa. Luis Suárez, David Villa, or Antoine Griezmann himself are proof of the good relationship between both clubs. If nothing goes wrong, this summer another interesting agreement will be finalized between Simeone's team and Hansi Flick's team.

This time, the player in question will make the Barcelona-Madrid journey. However, he won't have to spend much on moving services, as he is already playing under Simeone's orders this year. Indeed, Clément Lenglet, owned by Barça, is having a great season on loan and Atlético de Madrid wants to secure his services permanently.

Clément Lenglet Bids Farewell to Barça: The Agreement Is Almost Closed

Clément Lenglet will cease to be a player for FC Barcelona this summer. After several unfruitful loans, this year he has found his place in Simeone's scheme and intends to stay. Atleti, meanwhile, are delighted with his performance and will bet on his signing.

All parties agree, but the final transfer fee needs to be finalized. Simeone's team offers 8M, while Hansi Flick's team asks for 12M. Therefore, it is most likely that Clément Lenglet's signing will end up being closed at 10M.