Barça Wins, but Pedri Activates the First Sale in a Minute: 'Deco Is Right'

FC Barcelona Secures a Valuable Victory at the Metropolitano: 2 to 4 Against Atlético de Madrid. Flick's team, who arrived at today's match hoping to take advantage of Simeone's team's fatigue after the Champions League, had to come back from an initial 2-0. Now LaLiga tightens even more, and there are only ten matches left until it ends and we can know the new champion.

Atlético de Madrid-FC Barcelona Chronicle

The first half was very evenly matched in all aspects. Barça took to the field with the idea of controlling the game's tempo through their possession play, and to a large extent, they succeeded. Meanwhile, Atlético de Madrid didn't want to make too many mistakes and sought to retreat near their area to counterattack with the speed of Julián Álvarez or Giuliano.

| Europa Press

Precisely, that connection paid off and became the first goal of the match just before halftime. Julián Álvarez put Simeone's team ahead, who couldn't withstand Barça's onslaughts during the second half. Sorloth made it a temporary 2 to 0, but Lewandowski, a double from Ferran Torres, and another goal from Lamine Yamal magically turned the result around.

Pedri Proves Deco Right

In today's match, Pedri was once again the standout player for Barça. The "8" was accurate in almost all his actions, showing that it's almost impossible to take the ball from him. Not only that, but also, just a minute before Julián Álvarez's goal, he left Robert Lewandowski alone inside the area, but the Pole missed spectacularly.

Thus, Pedri, with his brilliant pass squandered by Robert Lewandowski, seems to prove Deco right. The sporting director of FC Barcelona has been looking for a top-level "9" capable of competing with Lewandowski for the starting position for months. Today, against Atleti, the missed opportunity was very clear, and only the second half's momentum made his miss fall into oblivion.

Robert Lewandowski Fades, Alexander Isak Shines

While Robert Lewandowski didn't have his night despite his goal in the second half, Barça's number one target to strengthen the attack stood out.Alexander Isak led Newcastle to win their first trophy since 1969 by defeating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. He did so by scoring in the grand final held at Wembley.

For months, Deco has been closely following Alexander Isak's performances, so he surely saw what he did today. He already has 23 goals and 5 assists this season. However, the main obstacle Barça faces is his price.

Yes, because Newcastle won't let Alexander Isak leave for less than 150M. A figure that, right now, is impossible for FC Barcelona. Only a major sale, like that of Robert Lewandowski, De Jong, or Araújo, could make the agreement feasible for the Swedish striker to land at Camp Nou.