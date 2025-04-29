Offer €30M for Fermín López After Copa del Rey: Laporta Negotiates His Farewell

The Copa del Rey final changed radically when Fermín López entered the field in the second half. The young Barça talent brought energy, verticality, and character to a match that was stuck. His appearance was decisive for Barça to lift the trophy, and although he didn't score or assist, he emerged much stronger.

Fermín, the Unexpected Game-Changer in the Final

Fermín López showed impressive maturity on a night full of tension. His dynamism and boldness helped Barça dominate the final minutes. He not only improved ball circulation but also inspired his teammates with his intensity.

| Europa Press

Fermín's emergence in the Copa del Rey final has sparked a true revolution in the market. Within hours, several teams have inquired about his situation. However, the most determined has been Manchester United, which has had him in their plans for several months now.

Manchester United Offers 30 Million for Fermín

The Manchester club, led by Rúben Amorim, has put 30 million on the table to sign Fermín. Sources of interest assure that the Portuguese coach sees in him a player capable of adapting to various midfield positions. Work, goals, and versatility: that's what the Barça academy product offers.

The offer for Fermín is historic considering his short trajectory in the elite. It's not common for such a young footballer to attract so much interest after a single great match. But the performance in the Copa del Rey has skyrocketed his valuation.

Laporta Hesitates Between Keeping or Selling Him

Laporta and Deco are carefully evaluating Fermín's situation. His contract with Barça ends in 2029, and his release clause is 500 million euros. However, the need to cash in to strengthen other positions makes them consider accepting a good offer.

Within the club, there is a faction that calls for trusting Fermín as a future starter. But it is also acknowledged that receiving 30 million now would ease the finances. The final decision could depend on both the definitive offer and the player's will.

Fermín López is at a crucial moment in his sports career. He can stay at Barça, fight for minutes, and become a legend of the club that developed him. Or he can accept Manchester United's offer, where Amorim promises him immediate prominence.