Jules Koundé Lifts the Copa del Rey and Barça Trembles: 'He Has a Great Offer From...'

Barça won the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid in a thrilling final that was decided in extra time. The absolute protagonist was Jules Koundé, whose outstanding performance left everyone speechless. The French full-back was decisive both in defense and attack, crowning his performance with the winning goal in the 116th minute.

Koundé's Display in the Copa del Rey Final

From the first minute, Koundé was unbeatable in Barça's defense. Vinícius, his main opponent, didn't manage to surpass him even once throughout the match. His physical prowess and tactical concentration were key to nullifying the dangerous Brazilian forward.

But Jules Koundé didn't just shine at the back. When the match was dying, he appeared in attack to score the goal that awarded the title to Barça. Interestingly, one of the most criticized aspects of his game, the lack of offensive depth, disappeared at the most important moment.

Koundé, a Pillar of Barça... and Arsenal's Target

Koundé's performance has only confirmed that he is one of Barça's current pillars. However, the joy for the title has been quickly overshadowed in the club's offices. In the last few hours, it has become known that Mikel Arteta's Arsenal is preparing an offensive for the French defender.

According to English media, Arsenal has Jules Koundé on their agenda as a priority signing. The London club would be willing to offer 65 million euros to secure his services. Arteta considers that Barça's defender would be an essential piece in his sports project.

Laporta Responds to Arsenal's Interest in Koundé

Despite Arsenal's interest, Barça's stance is firm. Joan Laporta and Deco have decided to close ranks around Koundé and do not contemplate his departure under any circumstances. The Frenchman, who has a contract until 2027 and a market value of 60 million euros, is considered non-transferable.

Barça's response will be clear and forceful: there is no possible negotiation. In fact, the club is already working on Koundé's renewal to further secure him. The idea is to extend his contract until 2029, with a salary increase that reflects his importance within Hansi Flick's project.

Barça needs to keep their best men to continue growing after a rebuilding phase. Jules Koundé, with his defensive solidity and ability to appear at key moments, perfectly embodies the spirit of this new Barça.