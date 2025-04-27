Barça Wins and It's Official: Flick Confirms the Best News After the Copa del Rey

Flick has surpassed Ancelotti and FC Barcelona have won the grand final of the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid. The match was filled with tension in the hours leading up to it following threats from the white club. Let's remember that, after the press conference by De Burgos Bengoetxea and González Fuertes, Madrid didn't attend the training or the official events like the institutional dinner.

However, tonight we saw a great match. From the very beginning, Flick's team and Ancelotti's team set up an end-to-end match, full of chances for both, and of course, marked by controversy. Indeed, as already happened in the Spanish Super Cup, Barça defeated Real Madrid after an epic overtime and a goal by Koundé.

| Europa Press

Flick Crowns Himself in His First Copa del Rey

It was a final full of details and with many alternatives, and Flick was decisive with his interventions. The first half leaned toward the culé side, and the second half had a clear white tone. Pedri opened the scoring with an authentic goal from outside the area, but after the break, the changes altered all plans, with Mbappé appearing and creating a lot of danger.

Ancelotti, who knows if intentionally, reserved the French star on the bench, but Flick and FC Barcelona reacted in the best possible way. After ninety thrilling minutes, overtime arrived, and the Catalans showed their pride with Koundé being decisive. The French full-back stole a crucial ball and didn't hesitate, control and shot, and in it went.

The Best Is Confirmed for Barça and Flick, It's Now Official

After the Copa del Rey final, Flick is surely tremendously satisfied. His season is impeccable, and there is no doubt that he has changed the face of FC Barcelona. Now, after the victory, the best news is confirmed: all the work has paid off, Barça can fight for everything.

Now, Flick's team must focus all their energies on the Champions League and LaLiga. A treble that could be epic and would crown a truly amazing season on many levels. The Copa del Rey has fallen to FC Barcelona, and the German coach can crown himself with a truly historic first season.