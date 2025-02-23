It's Official, Meeting Confirmed: Jules Koundé Makes His Decision, Barça Accepts

Jules Koundé is one of the footballers who is performing best since the arrival of the new coach, Hansi Flick. The German is bringing out the best in the defender and has found the perfect method for the defense to be competent. In fact, the backline has undoubtedly become one of the strong points of the Catalan entity.

Flick has been able to implement his personal tactics and has made Barça play much better. Thanks to him, the club has returned to the top of European football and the results in the league and Champions League are the perfect reflection. Several footballers have made their intentions clear regarding the new project, but Jules Koundé's have been revealed recently.

| Europa Press

The Situation of Jules Koundé

Jules Koundé, despite playing on the flank with the French national team, was a center-back when he arrived at Barça. Although he was performing at a good level for a long time, last year he started making too many serious mistakes. Xavi Hernández decided to adapt him to the full-back position and it is clear that it was a great success by the Catalan.

Initially, Jules Koundé was not comfortable in the full-back position and admitted it in several press conferences. Over time, the Frenchman has adapted and has finally become one of the best right-backs today. This has made several of the major European teams (especially from the Premier League) interested in his contractual situation.

Barça is very happy with Jules Koundé and wants him to stay, so they are looking to extend his contract, which is currently valid until 2027. Fortunately for the culés, Jijantes leaked a few days ago that the Frenchman's agent and Deco met to discuss this issue. According to Gerard Romero's media, both parties are calm and want to reach an understanding, so it is clear that he will stay at the club.

Hansi Flick on Jules Koundé

Hansi Flick is happy with Jules Koundé in sports terms but is not satisfied with his lack of professionalism. The Frenchman has already been late to pre-match talks on two occasions, which has led the coach to leave him on the bench. The German considers it a lack of respect toward the rest of the teammates and staff and will not allow it.

Nonetheless, Jules Koundé is very important for Flick and his desire to renew is great news. It is a matter of months before Barça issues a statement formalizing the extension of the defender's contract.