It's Official, Lamine Yamal Wears His New Jersey: It Leaks and Barça Worries

Lamine Yamal is already the great football and media star of Barça and the numbers prove it: the Spanish forward is the first team player who sells the most jerseys. Considering this data, which has been reported by the 'Diario AS', Barça must keep in mind that they have in Lamine Yamal a true marketing and revenue machine. Barça's idea is for Lamine Yamal to wear the number 10 during the next season, but Barça not only has that headache: a surprise has been leaked.

The main problem for Barça, beyond having to sell Ansu Fati to free up the number 10, is that in the last few hours, the new jersey has been leaked. Barça is used to the new team jersey design being leaked in media and social media before it is released, but this time it has surprised. The reason? A very revealing detail about Lamine Yamal has been leaked, something that worries and angers in equal parts at Can Barça.

| Instagram, @lamineyamal

Barça wants, with the return to the new Camp Nou, the culer club to exploit all possibilities to generate money. The main one was the sale of the new Barça jersey with the number 10 and the name of Lamine Yamal, but Barça fears that with the leak, it will lose 'hype'. Barça is used to designs being leaked ahead of time, but the problem this time is more serious: the design is not liked and reveals a detail about Yamal.

It's Official, Lamine Yamal Wears Their New Jersey: It Leaks and Barça Worries

Barça wants Lamine Yamal to inherit the 10 from Ansu Fati starting from the next official season and for that to happen, there is only one option. This involves selling, loaning, or cutting Ansu Fati, the forward from Sant Cugat del Vallés with an active contract and barely any prominence in Hansi Flick's team. Ansu Fati is one of the highest-paid players on the team and Barça doesn't want him to continue wearing the culer colors beyond the next summer transfer market.

The idea is that, with the new number for Lamine Yamal, which would emulate the legendary number 10 of Leo Messi, Barça generates close to 5 million euros in sales. Lamine Yamal is an idol for all Barcelona fans, but his personal brand transcends and goes much further: his jersey is liked even by fans from other countries and clubs. It is for all these reasons that Barça is upset with this new leak, as it reveals some crucial details linked to the figure of Lamine Yamal, champion of Euro 2024.

The new Barça jersey for the 2025/2026 season has already been revealed and, apparently, it is not very popular with fans. "It looks like a warm-up jersey", exclaim some users of 'X' (formerly Twitter), who refer to this design leaked by the specialized page 'Memorabilia 1899'. As usual, the jersey, produced by Nike and with the Spotify logo, is expected to go on sale at the end of June, once the season ends.