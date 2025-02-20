Zinedine Zidane's Viral Reaction to Kylian Mbappé's Stunning Goal in Real Madrid-city

Last night, Real Madrid Overwhelmed Manchester City to confirm their place in the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The top European competition made it clear that the whites change their skin when the moment of truth arrives. On the Bernabéu field, Kylian Mbappé showed that Pep Guardiola's team is far from the expected level; meanwhile, in the stands, Zinedine Zidane captured all the attention.

The French legend didn't want to miss the Real Madrid-City match and went to the white stronghold to enjoy the spectacle firsthand. Surely, Zinedine Zidane thought that the whites would overcome the tie after what was seen in the first leg. However, judging by the images that have been leaked, what he didn't expect was the performance offered by Mbappé on his first big European night in the white jersey.

Kylian Mbappé Shines and Zinedine Zidane Watches from the Stands

Mbappé arrived at Real Madrid after escaping the golden cage that PSG had prepared for him for nights like yesterday. The Bernabéu dressed up to cheer on their team against a City in crisis and the '9' replied with a performance to remember: three beautifully crafted goals. Everyone present was amazed by his efficiency and voracity; even Zinedine Zidane, who was watching the match from the stands, was left open-mouthed.

Specifically, hours after the white celebration, a video of Zinedine Zidane recorded after Mbappé's second goal has come to light. In the image, the legendary '5' can be seen looking astonished after watching his compatriot's goal replayed on the screens. The play is indeed astonishing, as in less than five minutes, the '9' was able to put the whites ahead.

Kylian Mbappé Responds to Zinedine Zidane

After the final whistle, and with the ball well kept, Mbappé appeared in the mixed zone to share his impressions. He commented on being very satisfied with his performance but insisted that he doesn't want more goals, he wants titles. But he also had time to respond to Zinedine Zidane.

Specifically, when a journalist mentioned that Zinedine Zidane had been present at the Bernabéu, Kylian Mbappé was amazed. "Zizou is my idol as a Frenchman and also as a Real Madrid player. If Zidane smiled because of my match, I'm the proudest man in the world."

Without a doubt, Mbappé experienced his first magical night at the Bernabéu. On a sporting level, everything went perfectly, and in terms of the environment as well. The '9' received the ovation of the night and Zinedine Zidane witnessed it all firsthand.