It's Official, He Ditches Barça: Hansi Flick's Golden Boy Chooses Bayern

Hansi Flick is a man with very clear ideas and doesn't let anyone interfere with his plans. In fact, he hasn't been afraid to bench certain players when they haven't measured up. Although the club's environment may be more or less agreeable, Flick doesn't play favorites with anyone.

FC Barcelona is recovering from its financial problems and is already considering possible signings for the next market. Although there are options that are still out of reach, Hansi Flick has several interesting requests. One of them, which seemed to be getting closer to the Catalan entity, has chosen Bayern Munich.

| Europa Press

Hansi Flick Loses His Greatest Wish

Hansi Flick arrived a few months ago on Barça's bench and everything has improved since then. The board bet on the German, who was without a team at that time after having little success with his national team. Part of the fans were skeptical of the coach due to his failure to succeed with the German national team, but he has proven he can win.

Barça was losing its identity and wasn't heading in the right direction until Hansi Flick's arrival. Xavi Hernández was dismissed in a poor manner, but the Catalan holds no grudge against the club. In fact, he met with Flick to make his job easier when he arrived, and they shared a photo together.

Now those from the City of Barcelona are at their best, and the results in the league and Champions are very favorable. To continue in this line, Hansi Flick was thinking of a great defender to facilitate rotation when necessary. Unfortunately, Bayern Munich has had its way and has thwarted all plans.

Hansi Flick's Frustrated Signing

Hansi Flick wanted to incorporate Alphonso Davies, but the Canadian has recently renewed with Bayern Munich until 2030. His previous contract was until 2025 and he could have arrived as a free agent. He would have served to give Alejandro Balde a rest, who is practically playing everything, but it won't be possible.

Finally, Hansi Flick won't have the option to incorporate Alphonso Davies, so he will have to think of another defender. It is very likely that over the next few months more names will start to be heard in the offices of the high spheres of the City of Barcelona. For now, Balde and Gerard Martín will be in charge of defending Barça's left flank.