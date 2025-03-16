The name Dani Alves is associated with Barcelona as one of the best right-wing backs in the club's entire history. His career at the club has been divided into two stages, the first from 2008 to 2026 in which he won 23 titles, including two trebles. In this extensive first stage, Alves also achieved a historic sextuple with Guardiola's team.

His second stage began in November 2021, although he couldn't debut until January 2022. In this second stage, he couldn't win any titles, playing 17 matches. Dani Alves helped Barça in very difficult moments where their situation, more than critical, prevented them from signing players. At 38, he demonstrated being in perfect physical condition and performed excellently in the matches played.

Talking about Dani Alves is talking about the most successful part of Barça's history; Barcelona fans will never forget his connection with Messi on the field. Since his departure from the club, Barça has struggled to find a full-back of his category and quality. Currently, with Jules Koundé, the right wing is well covered, not forgetting that Koundé is not a natural wing-back but a center-back converted to a full-back.

Barça Wants to Strengthen the Right Back

Deco is scouring the market in search of a reliable full-back who can provide more competition to Jules Koundé on the right wing. It seems that the Portuguese has found the ideal player in Brazil, more specifically at Flamengo. We are talking about Wesley, who at 21 years old has established himself as the starting full-back for the Carioca club.

| @deco_official, FCB

Barça was already interested in acquiring his services last season to incorporate him into Barça Atlètic. The idea was to bring him on loan and monitor his progression and adaptation to European soccer, but Flamengo's high financial demands did not allow it. Wesley is characterized as a very technical footballer, with a long range and great projection, seen as the new Dani Alves.

The Premier League Bids for Wesley

Wesley Vinícius França or simply Wesley is the right-back that Barça seeks to incorporate this summer. Offensively, Wesley is characterized by his ability to cover the entire wing and his technical quality when assisting his teammates. Additionally, Wesley is solid in offensive tasks, a distinguishing factor given that in Brazilian players, it is sometimes challenging due to their inherently offensive nature.

Wesley can be defined as a complete full-back, a good striker, and also with a defensive mindset, difficult to beat one-on-one. Such is his projection that Premier League teams like Arsenal, Liverpool, or Chelsea have already set their sights on the Brazilian full-back. It won't be easy to secure the signing of the young Wesley; the Premier League will bid strongly for the footballer this coming summer.