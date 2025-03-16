UEFA Announces a Big Surprise for Barça-Dortmund Champions League: 'Se...'

FC Barcelona has successfully qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League without suffering any defeat. Throughout the season, the team has shown solid performance, with key victories that have allowed them to reach this decisive stage.

In the quarterfinals, Barça will face Borussia Dortmund, a team that has been a tough rival in Europe and always puts up a fight in the competition.

Borussia Dortmund, with its great tradition in the Champions League, has been a team that has demonstrated its ability to compete at the highest level in major events.

Their offensive playing style and solid defense have allowed them to reach the quarterfinals. Now, they have to face one of the biggest clubs in Europe: Barça. A matchup that promises to be very exciting and crucial to finally assess the season of both teams.

Surprise in the Quarterfinal Match Schedules

Although there is still time before the first-leg matches are played, a surprising announcement has already been confirmed that could influence the performance of both teams. UEFA has announced the schedules for the quarterfinal matches of the Champions League.

In this regard, one of the details that has caught attention is the difference in rest between Barça and Real Madrid. According to the official schedules, Real Madrid will play their first-leg match on April 8, while Barça will do so a day later.

This means that Hansi Flick's team will have one less day of rest at a key moment in the season. Something that could be a decisive factor, as both teams are fighting for the LaLiga and Champions League titles, with a heavy schedule ahead.

The Second-Leg Matches and Rest Equality

As usual, the days will change the following week when the second-leg matches are played. Specifically, UEFA has stated that Barça's match will be played on Tuesday (April 14), while Real Madrid's will take place on Wednesday (April 15).

This will leave one more day of rest for Real Madrid ahead of the second-leg match compared to Barça. A decision that could determine the performance of the blaugrana team in national competitions.

A Decision That Could Influence the Outcome

UEFA's decision to give more rest days to Real Madrid in the first leg could influence the teams' preparation. Barça, with their one less day of rest, will have to adapt quickly to seize their moment and achieve a good result in Dortmund.

Real Madrid, with one more day of rest, could arrive fresher for the second match of the tie. This difference in rest will be a topic to closely follow in the coming days.