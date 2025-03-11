It's Official, Eduardo Camavinga Is for Sale: This Is His Starting Price

Real Madrid is currently focused on the crucial Champions League match against Atlético. This duel will determine the course of the season for both teams, as qualifying for the next phase of the European competition is a priority for both.

However, despite the importance of this clash, the white club doesn't lose sight of the possible departures of some players. One of the names that has started to surface is Eduardo Camavinga.

Eduardo Camavinga's Situation

Eduardo Camavinga, a French midfielder, arrived at Real Madrid as one of the great promises of world soccer. However, in recent months, the player has not managed to find his best form, and his participation is starting to cause concern in Chamartín.

Despite his quality and potential, Camavinga has not managed to continue the great season he had last year. This could be due to injuries and the lack of continuity he has had during the current campaign. In any case, his situation has raised doubts about his future at the club: Florentino Pérez is starting to consider his departure and has already set a price.

Moreover, Eduardo Camavinga's inconsistent performance has attracted the attention of several European clubs, who see in him an opportunity to strengthen their squads. Although Real Madrid still trusts in his talent, some Premier League teams like Manchester City are willing to take advantage of the situation.

That's why Real Madrid has decided to set a selling price for Eduardo Camavinga, which could be around 70M. This figure reflects both the player's potential and the club's need to free up space in the squad and generate funds for future signings.

Eduardo Camavinga's Future at Real Madrid

Despite his recent lack of prominence, Eduardo Camavinga remains a highly valued midfielder in the market. Therefore, the white club is willing to listen to offers that meet their financial demands.

Despite the possibility of his departure, Eduardo Camavinga's future remains uncertain. The midfielder has the quality to succeed at Real Madrid, so Florentino must decide whether to continue betting on him or take advantage of other clubs' interest to sell him.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid is concentrating on their next Champions League clash against Atlético de Madrid, with the intention of continuing to fight for their favorite title.