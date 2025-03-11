Surprise, Barça Makes an Unexpected Decision with Ansu Fati: It's the Last Resort

Ansu Fati, considered one of the greatest talents to emerge from La Masia's academy in recent times, has experienced a season full of challenges. After Xavi Hernández's departure, the young forward hoped to find in Hansi Flick a coach who trusted in his potential. During the preseason, his situation was discussed, and Ansu decided to stay under the promise of receiving regular opportunities.

However, already in March and with more than half the season over, the reality has been different. Ansu Fati has accumulated just 186 minutes in eight matches, reflecting Hansi Flick's lack of confidence in his abilities. This situation has caused numerous rumors about his future, especially considering that he is the third highest-paid player, with a salary around 14M per year.

| Europa Press

Unexpected Decision with Ansu Fati

Despite the offers received and the lack of playing time, Ansu Fati has decided to remain at Barça: his only goal is to succeed at Camp Nou. It seems that the '10' wants to cling to his contract, which ends in 2027, even if it means an economic disadvantage for the Catalan club. That's why, against all odds, the culé board has opted for a completely unexpected solution.

Apparently, the culé board, led by Deco and Laporta, plans to offer Ansu Fati a contract renewal joined by a significant salary reduction. This decision aims to alleviate the club's financial burden, as seeing that the '10' doesn't want to leave, the only solution is to extend his contract by one more year but adjust his salary.

Ansu Fati has welcomed this proposal positively, seeing it as an opportunity to stay at Barça and wait for the chance he so eagerly desires. This renewal would involve a considerable salary reduction, but the player is willing to accept it to continue at the club he loves. He wants to regain his best level of play and knows this is the last hope he has to do so at Camp Nou.

Laporta Wants to Balance the Catalan Club's Economy

Barça's decision to offer a renewal with a salary reduction to Ansu Fati is a strategy. This seeks to balance the club's financial needs with the player's desire to succeed at home. This agreement could mark the beginning of a new chapter in the relationship between Barça and one of its most promising talents.

With this, Ansu Fati would be given the opportunity to redeem himself and regain the brilliance he once showed on the field. This would delight most culé fans, who hope to see him play at his highest level sooner rather than later.