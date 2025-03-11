Confirmed, Messi Shocks MLS with His Final Decision: Barça Already Knows

Leo Messi, considered by many as the greatest footballer in history, has left an indelible mark on every club he has played for. His arrival in Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2023, joining Inter Miami, marked a turning point for American soccer. His presence has elevated the league's profile, attracting crowds and generating unprecedented fervor for soccer in the United States.​

The stadiums have been filled for every match Messi has participated in. His influence has transcended the sports realm, becoming a cultural phenomenon that has captured the attention of fans and media alike.

| Europa Press

Messi's Future: MLS or FC Barcelona

Despite the excitement caused by his presence, there is some uncertainty regarding Messi's future in MLS. His contract with Inter Miami is set to end in December 2025. However, the club has expressed its desire to extend this contract for one more year, until 2026.

This extension would allow Messi to prepare for the 2026 World Cup in a less pressured environment and surrounded by friends. Several of his former teammates like Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suárez are also part of Inter Miami. Additionally, the club has offered Messi the possibility of taking on additional roles, such as being an official ambassador for the 2026 World Cup, which adds appeal to the proposal.

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, rumors have circulated about the possibility of Messi returning to FC Barcelona. The Barça management has expressed its interest in having Messi for the next season, especially with the reopening of Camp Nou after its renovation. Fans also long to see their idol in action once more, dreaming of a "last dance" that would close a golden cycle in the club's history.

Messi Has Made Up His Mind

However, despite these rumors, it seems that Messi has made a definitive decision regarding his future. According to recent reports, the Argentine star will renew his contract with Inter Miami, choosing to end his career in MLS before participating in the 2026 World Cup.

This decision will allow him to enjoy his final years as a professional in an environment that is familiar and comfortable, surrounded by friends and with less media pressure. However, the dream of many FC Barcelona fans to see their idol in the Barça jersey again is over.