It's official now: Barça lock down Dani Olmo and Ronald Araújo, Pedri is responsible

Barça is already focused on next season. With the national treble under their belt, Hansi Flick wants to go further. Their main goal is to win the Champions League, a title the club hasn't claimed since 2015.

The fans are eager to see new successes. The German coach knows that, to achieve this, he must improve the squad.

Flick requests signings and departures to raise the level

Hansi Flick has requested several signings, but he also knows that some departures are necessary. He wants a more competitive team to fight in all competitions. There's no time for relaxation.

That's why, in addition to new arrivals, the German has also drawn up a plan for the most important players in the squad.

Flick's plan for Olmo and Araújo

Two key players for Hansi Flick are Dani Olmo and Ronald Araújo. Both have had a season marked by injuries that have hurt the team. Dani Olmo has been out for 71 days (71 días), missing 20 matches.

Meanwhile, Ronald Araújo missed 30 matches in the 160 days (160 días) he was absent. Flick knows their absences can't be repeated. For that reason, he has requested that the physical plan that helped Pedri be repeated.

Pedri as an example of success

Pedri has been a player prone to injuries in recent years, but Barça has implemented a change in his preparation.

Thanks to a specific physical plan, the Canary Islander has improved his performance and, since the new methods were applied, he has managed to keep in shape. That's why Flick has requested the same for Olmo and Araújo.

The goal is for them not to suffer more injuries, to ensure the team has all its players available at crucial moments.

Dani Olmo and Araújo, the next to be protected

The physical plan for Olmo and Araújo is key. Barça can't afford to lose these two important players, especially in such a demanding season.

That's why Flick is determined to do everything possible to make sure their absences don't become a problem again.

Barça's future is in Flick's hands

Flick is clear that last season was just a first step. The challenge now is to win the Champions League and keep dominating LaLiga.

For that, Barça needs to have all its players at their best. The work plan to prevent injuries for Dani Olmo and Ronald Araújo is just one part of what promises to be a season full of sporting successes.