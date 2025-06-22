U-turn at Barça after Ansu Fati's unexpected news: everything has changed

The future of Ansu Fati has been one of the hottest topics at Barça in recent weeks. The forward, who was once one of the club's great prospects, no longer has Hansi Flick's support. Despite his attempts to turn the situation around, the player doesn't have a place in the German coach's plans for next season.

Ansu Fati has a contract until 2027, which makes his departure a challenge for Barça. His high salary of €14 million per year is another obstacle to overcome. Selling or loaning the player has become a priority for the club due to their financial situation.

| Instagram, @ansufati

Ansu Fati's farewell seems inevitable

Although the player has worked alone to regain his previous physical form, Barça's sporting management is clear that his departure is necessary. The option for Fati to go on loan to Monaco has gained traction. The Monegasque club has shown interest in signing the forward, but there are still details holding up the agreement.

Monaco has given the green light to sign Ansu Fati, but the deal is stalled over the salary split. Barça wants the Monegasque club to take on most of his salary, something that hasn't been well received by the Principality's team. The player, who earns €14 million per year, is creating a gap that's difficult to manage.

Barça's difficult situation: need to free up wage bill

Barça faces the urgent need to reduce their wage bill. With players like Ansu Fati, who aren't part of Hansi Flick's project, the club is looking for ways to balance their finances. Fati's departure seems to be a necessary step to meet the established financial requirements.

Talks between Barça and Monaco are ongoing, but there are still obstacles to overcome. Despite the disagreements, both parties seem willing to find a solution. The transfer market remains open, so there's still time to unlock the deal.

Ansu Fati's future at Barça is marked by uncertainty. The loan to Monaco seems to be the most viable option, but the salary situation remains a challenge. It remains to be seen how this complicated case will be solved.