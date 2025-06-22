Confirmed, Barça make Jules Koundé's bomb official: it's now final

Barça has finalized one of the most desired contract renewals of the summer: Jules Koundé will remain at the club beyond 2027. The French right-back, a key piece in Hansi Flick's system, has reached an agreement with the Catalan entity to extend his contract for three additional seasons, until 2030. The official signing will take place once the transfer window closes, due to the need to free up salary cap space to register new players.

Koundé, key piece in Hansi Flick's project

Since his arrival at Barça in 2022, Jules Koundé has proven to be an indispensable player, now even more so considering the tactical level of the German Hansi Flick. His ability to adapt to the right-back position, despite being a center-back by origin, has been essential for the team. Barça fans have witnessed the high level of the young French right-back this season.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona

During the 2024/25 season, he played in 51 official matches with Barça, standing out for his defensive solidity and offensive contribution. His most outstanding performance was in the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid, where he scored the goal that gave the Catalan team the title.

Interest from major clubs and Barça's stance

Despite his importance at Barça, Jules Koundé has attracted interest from clubs such as Chelsea and PSG, which have submitted offers close to €80 million. However, the Catalan club has been firm in its stance: the player is not for sale. The sporting management considers Koundé an essential piece for the present and future of the project.

Although the agreement is verbally closed, the official signing is postponed until after the transfer window. Barça must prioritize the registration of new players, such as Joan García and Nico Williams, before formalizing Koundé's renewal. The new contract is expected to include a small salary increase, but without significantly affecting the club's salary cap.

Jules Koundé's renewal is excellent news for Barça. The French defender has proven to be a key piece in Hansi Flick's system and his continuity guarantees stability in the team's defense. With the official signing pending, Barça secures the presence of one of the best right-backs in the world for several more seasons.