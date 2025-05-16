Not even Pau Cubarsí can stop it, goodbye: his best partner signs with Barça's number 1 rival

Pau Cubarsí is completing a surprising season at FC Barcelona. At just 18 years old, he has shown exceptional maturity in the center of defense. His positioning, exquisite ball distribution, and decisiveness in tackles make him one of the best young center-backs in the world.

This season, he has formed a solid partnership with Íñigo Martínez, which has left a good impression on the Barça faithful. Cubarsí and Íñigo have been the defensive backbone of Barça this season. However, the Basque defender, who is already 33 years old, will not be able to stay alongside Pau Cubarsí forever.

For this reason, the club has started looking for a new partner for the young Catalan center-back who can guarantee the future of the Barça defense. Pau Cubarsí will have a new partner.

Jonathan Tah, the first frustrated option

Barça's first option to accompany Pau Cubarsí was Jonathan Tah, captain of Bayer Leverkusen. In January, Tah kept a meeting with Deco to finalize the last details of his possible transfer to the Catalan club. However, after several months without concrete progress, the German defender has decided to sign with Bayern Munich.

This news has been a severe blow to Barça's defensive planning, which will have to look for other alternatives to strengthen the backline.

Dean Huijsen, Barça's new bet

After the setback with Tah, Barça's management has turned their attention to Dean Huijsen, a young defender from Bournemouth. Huijsen, only 20 years old, has become one of the great revelations of the Premier League this season. His performance has caught the attention of many big clubs, including Barça, who are watching him very closely.

Huijsen stands out for his physical strength, good aerial play, and ability to play the ball out from the back, qualities that perfectly fit Hansi Flick's play style. Certainly, he would be the ideal partner for Pau Cubarsí.

The surprise: Dean Huijsen very close to Real Madrid

However, in an unexpected twist, Pau Cubarsí could lose his next partner before he even arrives. The latest reports suggest that Dean Huijsen is very close to signing for Real Madrid, Barça's number one rival.

According to rumors, the young defender has already held meetings with agents linked to the white club, and negotiations seem to be advancing quickly. Huijsen will be the next superstar to land at Bernabéu, leaving Pau Cubarsí alone.

An uncertain future for Pau Cubarsí and Barça's defense

Huijsen's possible arrival at Real Madrid complicates Barça's plans to strengthen their defense. Pau Cubarsí remains, but his ideal partner could end up in the capital.

Barça will have to look for new options to secure the future of their defensive line. The transfer market promises surprises.