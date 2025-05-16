The new Toni Kroos comes from AC Milan: Xabi Alonso gives the OK to his signing

The departure of Toni Kroos has left a significant void in Real Madrid's midfield, as the "8" was the team's helm for years. He set the pace of the game and was the main creator, especially on set pieces. However, after winning LaLiga and the Champions League, Kroos decided to retire unexpectedly last summer.

Since then, Real Madrid has struggled more than desired in that area of the field. Something Carlo Ancelotti hasn't managed to reverse, despite his ability to get out of tight situations.

Ancelotti's improvised midfield

Carlo Ancelotti has had to improvise to cover Toni Kroos's absence. Dani Ceballos has been the midfield's foundation when available. Without Ceballos, Ancelotti has trusted Aurélien Tchouaméni and Fede Valverde to generate play.

But none have managed to fill the gap left by Toni Kroos. Therefore, Real Madrid is already looking to the transfer market to strengthen the midfield.

Xabi Alonso and his bet for the midfield

Xabi Alonso, who will soon take the team's reins, has already pointed out the signing he desires for his arrival. It is Tijjani Reijnders, AC Milan's midfielder. Reijnders is also on Manchester City's agenda, making the operation competitive.

The Dutchman stands out for his ability to organize play and his arrival from the second line. His profile would fit perfectly in the white midfield.

Tijjani Reijnders, the ideal reinforcement for Real Madrid

Tijjani Reijnders would be a top-level reinforcement for Real Madrid. His talent for controlling the game's pace and his offensive contribution could bring joy back to a battered midfield.

With his arrival, Xabi Alonso would have the tool he needs to restore stability and quality to the team's play. However, it's still early to know if Real Madrid will secure his signature.

The future of Real Madrid's midfield

Real Madrid's midfield needs a change to remain competitive. Kroos was key in the club's recent history, and his departure has left a mark.

Now, with Carlo Ancelotti about to leave the bench, Reijnders's incorporation could be the piece that completes the new project. The next summer transfer window will be decisive for the future of Real Madrid's midfield and to bring joy back to Santiago Bernabéu.