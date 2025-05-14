Confirmed, UEFA mocks Barça after Champions League elimination: 'humiliated'

Barça was eliminated from the Champions after losing to Inter and, above all, being harmed by the refereeing of Marciniak, a Polish referee appointed by UEFA. The anger at Barça was real and the culer club sent a formal complaint, but UEFA keeps mocking.

Amid the existing and still heated controversy, UEFA has made another decision that Barça calls grotesque. “We find it a mockery,” say sources from Barça, who can't believe what happened with UEFA.

Confirmed, UEFA mocks Barça after Champions elimination: "Humiliated"

The wounds are still open from Barça's elimination in the Champions League semifinal against Inter. Moreover, UEFA has caused more controversy by making a decision that has set off alarms in Joan Laporta's offices: historic humiliation for Barça after the Inter match.

Szymon Marciniak, a 44-year-old Polish referee, was the main protagonist of the second leg of the Champions League semifinals between Inter and Barça. Marciniak, an international first-category referee for over a decade, was very inaccurate and sowed chaos at San Siro. At the end of the match, the Pole was the subject of all kinds of criticism, but the most painful ones come from UEFA.

Barça felt very harmed and UEFA promised corrections, but these haven't arrived nor do they seem to be coming in the short term. Marciniak has been punished, but the referees in charge of the VAR, also responsible and usual suspects, have been rewarded by UEFA.

Dennis Higler and Pol Van Boekel, who were in charge of the VAR in the Inter-Barça Champions match, will be responsible for video refereeing in the final between Inter and PSG in Munich.

Barça no longer understands anything, but considers that UEFA is practically taking the culer club's situation as a joke.

UEFA's decision comes as a cold shower for Barça, outraged after a series of decisions that were decisive for the final result against Inter. It should be remembered that Barça's protests focused especially on the work of the Dutch referees in charge of the VAR.